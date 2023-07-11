Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81w1008lin) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 32,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹32,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.8 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81W1008LIN) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81w1008lin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Features Full HD TN Anti-glare 220nits Display

Touchscreen No General Information Model Slim 3 (81W1008LIN)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo

Colour Black

Weight 1.8 Kg weight Memory RAM speed 2400 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Capacity 4 GB Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Resolution 0.3 MP

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 2.6 Ghz

Processor AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Type M.2/Optane

SSD Capacity 512 GB

