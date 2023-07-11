Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81w1008lin) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81W1008LIN) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(512 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W1008LIN Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.