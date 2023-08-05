Lenovo K8 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lenovo K8 Lenovo K8 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Tru-Octa Core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K8 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K8 now with free delivery.