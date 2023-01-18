Lenovo A7700 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo A7700 Lenovo A7700 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,190 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7700 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7700 now with free delivery.