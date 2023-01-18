 Lenovo A7700 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A7700

    Lenovo A7700 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,190 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7700 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7700 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29091/heroimage/lenovo-a7700-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29091/images/Design/lenovo-a7700-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29091/images/Design/lenovo-a7700-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29091/images/Design/lenovo-a7700-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,190
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A7700 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    • Matte White,Matte Black
    • 152 mm
    • 155 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.83 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lenovo
    • A7700
    • September 27, 2016 (Official)
    • VIBE UI
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo A7700 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A7700 in India?

    Lenovo A7700 price in India at 6,018 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A7700?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A7700?

    How long does the Lenovo A7700 last?

    What is the Lenovo A7700 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A7700 Waterproof?

    Lenovo A7700