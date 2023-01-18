 Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2750 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Full Specifications

    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.8
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 142 grams
    • 71 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • 142 mm
    • Case: PolycarbonateBack: Polycarbonate
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 68.2 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 441 ppi
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • No
    • March 23, 2016 (Official)
    • VIBE UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Vibe K5 Plus
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Head: 0.884 W/kg, Body: 0.947 W/kg
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Adreno 405
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus in India?

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus price in India at 6,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Waterproof?

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus