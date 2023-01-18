Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus now with free delivery.