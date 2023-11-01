Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 (20vea0hfih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HFIH Laptop in India is Rs. 58,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HFIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,041. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Gray. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HFIH Laptop in India is Rs. 58,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HFIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,041. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Gray.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.