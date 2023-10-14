Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 (20tas1b400) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 (20TAS1B400) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TAS1B400 Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TAS1B400 Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.