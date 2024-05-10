Xiaomi accidentally confirms POCO F6 Pro as rebranded Redmi K70- What to expect

Excitement takes over as Xiaomi accidentally reveals details about the upcoming POCO F6 Pro, hinting at its close resemblance to the Redmi K70.

List of Best Selling Products

Accidental Leak: POCO F6 Pro Update Log Surfaces

In a surprising development, Xiaomi mistakenly shares the update log for the POCO F6 Pro, featuring the March 2024 security patch. This revelation, first noticed by GSMArena, discloses the device's name and codename, “vermeer.”

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi G gaming laptop with 144Hz display, Intel and AMD variants launched in China

Codename Connection: Redmi K70 and POCO F6 Pro

For those unfamiliar, "vermeer" happens to be the codename for the Redmi K70 as well, leading to speculation that Xiaomi may opt to launch the Redmi K70 under the POCO F6 Pro branding, potentially targeting a wider global audience.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

Speculation and Anticipation: What to Expect

As we eagerly await the official unveiling of the POCO F6 Pro and scrutinise its potential similarities to the Redmi K70, it's worth delving into the specifications of the latter for insights into what the former could offer.

Also read: Redmi 9A vs Redmi 9: Budget smartphones compared

The Redmi K70 boasts an impressive array of features, including a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and other enhancements like 3840Hz PWM dimming and Dolby Vision support. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the device promises seamless performance, complemented by up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

B0BDK62PDX-2

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera on the back, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro module, while selfie aficionados can make use of the 16MP front-facing shooter. The Redmi K70 also packs a punch in terms of battery life, with a 5000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging.

Connectivity options abound, with 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and more. Additionally, the device offers a stereo speaker setup, an infrared scanner, and an X-axis vibration motor for enhanced user experience.

As we eagerly await further developments, the potential of the POCO F6 Pro to mirror the capabilities of the Redmi K70 leaves tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its official unveiling.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!