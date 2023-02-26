    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here

    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here

    WhatsApp Payments users can check their bank account balance via the app. Here are the steps you need to follow.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 17:57 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp Payments
    View all Images
    Use WhatsApp Payments app to check your account balance this way. (WhatsApp)

    There are several online payment making Apps which are not only used for sending and receiving money but also to check bank account balance. Among all the other Apps, WhatsApp Payments can be used for financial transactions. If you also want to try out this WhatsApp feature, it should be noted that you need to access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in order to enable bank-to-bank money transfer while using WhatsApp Payments.

    To make transactions so much easier to start, WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information. You also need to know that your UPI PIN is a 4 or 6 digit number which you are required to enter before making each payment. Every payment you make is protected by your personal UPI PIN and should not be shared with anyone else. If you already have a UPI PIN for your bank account, you will not be required to create a new UPI PIN in WhatsApp.

    It is also important to check your account balance after you make payments. But do you know that you can check your bank account balance via WhatsApp? Check the steps below to do so.

    WhatsApp Payments: Steps to check your account balance

    1. Open WhatsApp.

    2. If you have an Android, tap More options. If you have an iPhone, tap Settings.

    3. Click on Payments.

    4. Under Payment methods, click on the relevant bank account.

    5. You will then have to click on view account balance.

    6. Enter your UPI PIN. And you are done! You will be able to see your account balance.

    WhatsApp Payments: Check account balance when sending money this way

    Step 1:

    From the payment message screen, you need to tap your available payment method.
    Step 2:

    Then click on view account balance.
    Step 3:

    If you have multiple bank accounts linked to your WhatsApp account, select the relevant bank account.
    Step 4:

    Then finally enter your UPI PIN and you will be able to see your account balance.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 17:57 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new