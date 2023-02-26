WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
WhatsApp Payments users can check their bank account balance via the app. Here are the steps you need to follow.
There are several online payment making Apps which are not only used for sending and receiving money but also to check bank account balance. Among all the other Apps, WhatsApp Payments can be used for financial transactions. If you also want to try out this WhatsApp feature, it should be noted that you need to access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in order to enable bank-to-bank money transfer while using WhatsApp Payments.
To make transactions so much easier to start, WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information. You also need to know that your UPI PIN is a 4 or 6 digit number which you are required to enter before making each payment. Every payment you make is protected by your personal UPI PIN and should not be shared with anyone else. If you already have a UPI PIN for your bank account, you will not be required to create a new UPI PIN in WhatsApp.
It is also important to check your account balance after you make payments. But do you know that you can check your bank account balance via WhatsApp? Check the steps below to do so.
WhatsApp Payments: Steps to check your account balance
1. Open WhatsApp.
2. If you have an Android, tap More options. If you have an iPhone, tap Settings.
3. Click on Payments.
4. Under Payment methods, click on the relevant bank account.
5. You will then have to click on view account balance.
6. Enter your UPI PIN. And you are done! You will be able to see your account balance.
WhatsApp Payments: Check account balance when sending money this way
From the payment message screen, you need to tap your available payment method.
Then click on view account balance.
If you have multiple bank accounts linked to your WhatsApp account, select the relevant bank account.
Then finally enter your UPI PIN and you will be able to see your account balance.
