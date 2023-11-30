Top smartwatches under 25000: Check Fitbit Versa 4, Garmin Venu Sq, Fossil Gen 6, more

We all want our gadgets to be filled with the latest features and that they should have a premium look. Smartphones, smartwatches, laptops or any other devices, this thought process spans all segments. To this, what is increasingly being desired are health and fitness tracking gadgets, which is also the main reason why people are increasingly tending towards smartwatch purchases. Smartwatches give various benefits to users as they keep track of physical activities and notify users when something is wrong with their health so that they can take immediate action. If you are someone who is looking for such feature-packed smartwatches, then check out our list of top smartwatches under 25000, including the Fitbit Versa 4, Garmin Venu Sq, Fossil Gen 6, and many more.

Top smartwatches under 25000

Fitbit Versa 4: The smartwatch features a 1.58-inch AMOLED display which comes with a premium design. With the help of the Daily Readiness Score, the watch tells users which workout intensity levels they should go for. Its Active Zone Minutes keep track of your physical activity at all times. It features a built-in GPS for pace and distance. It supports notifications for calls, texts and apps. The Fitbit Versa 4 offers a 6-day of battery life, however, it depends on usage.

Garmin Approach S12: The smartwatch is built for all golf lovers as it comes with various different modes to keep track of the gameplay. It has various modes such as Green View, AutoShot Game Tracking, and CourseView Auto Updater. It comes with a sunlight-readable display and offers 30 hours of battery life. Users can also pair it with a full set of Approach CT10 club tracking sensors for more tracking capabilities. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 125 MB.

Fitbit Sense: The smartwatch comes with a ‎1.4-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch provides 6 months of health insights such as SpO2 breathing rate and heart rate. Additionally, through the Fitbit app, users can see the Health Metric, advanced mindfulness and stress management tools deeper sleep analysis with personalised insights and more. With the help of the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, users can better track and manage stress, and better understand their sleep quality. The smartwatch claims to offer more than a 6-day battery life. Additionally, users can access their atrial fibrillation (Afib) data.

Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display and offers optimum brighter. It also offers thousands of watch faces to personalize your experience. It has various health tracking features which automatically track steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. When you turn on the Activity modes with GPS, it also tracks the distance covered and paths too. It also supports notifications for calls, texts, and apps. It claims to charge the device in half an hour to reach 80 percent. Lastly, the Fossil watch runs on Wear OS by Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a dual-core processor and runs on Wear OS by Samsung. It comes with various sensors to keep track of health and fitness such as an Accelerometer, Barometer, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, and Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It automatically detects physical activity and starts counting your steps, calories, and other physical activity.

Adium Dive Computer Watch: The smartwatch sports a clear display and independent chip with a light LCD panel which will be visible in harsh outdoor light. It comes with various sports modes such as Beidou speed matching, mountaineering, diving and others. Its smart features include sports records, individual records, sports tracks, tracking navigation, compass, screen always on, weather forecast, step counting, heart rate, mileage, search, calories, message reminder, and alarm clock. The smartwatch is backed with a 320mAh battery for lasting performance.

Garmin Venu Sq: It comes with various health tracking features such as body's energy levels monitoring, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. It also comes with workout modes such as yoga, cardio, pilates and others. It is also powered by Garmin Coach which trains you for marathons. It features a bright touchscreen display and music to keep you entertained. Lastly, it offers up to 6 days of battery Life.

Fitbit Sense 2: The smartwatch features ‎a 1.58-inch AMOLED display and a premium-looking design. It comes with various sensors which track body responses, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, sleep quality, and more. It provides detailed information about sleep through nighttime tracking and a unique sleep profile. Users can also enjoy six months of Fitbit premium membership for free to experience the advanced tracking features.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display. It can also be connected to satellite systems for hikers, climbers, and explorers. It also provides Route Import and Real-time Navigation. It comes with more than 150 sports modes including toughness-testing Triathlon mode. The smartwatch also comes health health-tracking features such as heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate. It offers up to 24 days of battery life which is massive.

Fossil Gen 4: The smartwatch comes with various functionalities such as activity tracking, music control, Google Pay, GPS, and Heart Rate tracking. And more. It offers an interchangeable watch band and supports and supports app and call notifications. It offers a 24-hour battery life and charges the device 80 percent in an hour. The smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Google and is compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

These are some of the top smartwatches under 25000. These smartwatches will help you effectively track your health and fitness so you can make changes to your lifestyle. Make sure to select the smartwatch that will meet all your needs to live a healthier and fit life and that too according to your budget.