 Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

Leaks ahead of the Google I/O event hint at the specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a, including a high-resolution display, powerful performance, advanced camera features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 14:43 IST
Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect
What to expect from Google's Pixel 8a ahead of its official launch. (Google)

Products included in this article

26% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue
(5,037)
₹58,999 ₹79,900
Buy now 19% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(26,515)
₹48,499 ₹59,900
Buy now

With the launch of the Google Pixel 8a anticipated during the Google I/O event later this month, leaks surrounding its specifications have been circulating. A recent leak has purportedly revealed the official spec sheet for the Pixel 8a, providing insight into what users can expect from Google's latest offering.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 58,999
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 48,499

The leaked technical specifications sheet for the Pixel 8a, shared by tipster Mystery Lupin, sheds light on the device's key features, reported91mobiles.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more

Display and Performance

According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will boast a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security chip, it will offer 8GB LPDDR5x RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

B0BDK62PDX-1

Battery Life and Camera Capabilities

Equipped with a 4,492mAh battery with Qi-certified wireless charging, the Pixel 8a is expected to deliver extended usage, lasting over 24 hours and up to 72 hours with an ultra battery saver mode. On the photography front, it will feature a 64MP wide-angle sensor with EIS and OIS, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide camera at the back. For selfies, users can rely on the 13MP ultra-wide front camera, enhanced with AI-based features like Magic touch-up and Magic eraser.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A53, A5 and S21 FE to get exciting One UI 6.1 update soon: Know what's coming

The Pixel 8a will include an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB Type-C port. Available in four colour options—Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint—the device may also offer an orange variant. Furthermore, it is rumoured to feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

B09G9D8KRQ-2

Anticipated Launch

While Google is yet to confirm the launch date for the Pixel 8a, speculations suggest it could coincide with the Google I/O conference on May 14th. It is expected to debut in India around the same time, expanding its availability to a global audience.

As anticipation builds for the unveiling of the Google Pixel 8a, leaks continue to provide glimpses into its impressive specifications and features. With a focus on performance, camera capabilities, and user experience, the Pixel 8a aims to make its mark in the competitive smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch date approaches.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 14:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: what is an ai pc? what can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular? how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 5: Master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Exciting Dragon Swipe emote up for grabs
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
Best laptops under 70000
Top 13 laptops under 70000: From HP, Lenovo, Asus, to Acer, check out these best high-performers
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details
phones under 70000
Phones under 70000: From Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to iPhone 13, 5 premium handsets to pick from
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets