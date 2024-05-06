Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

With the launch of the Google Pixel 8a anticipated during the Google I/O event later this month, leaks surrounding its specifications have been circulating. A recent leak has purportedly revealed the official spec sheet for the Pixel 8a, providing insight into what users can expect from Google's latest offering.

The leaked technical specifications sheet for the Pixel 8a, shared by tipster Mystery Lupin, sheds light on the device's key features, reported91mobiles.

Display and Performance

According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will boast a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security chip, it will offer 8GB LPDDR5x RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery Life and Camera Capabilities

Equipped with a 4,492mAh battery with Qi-certified wireless charging, the Pixel 8a is expected to deliver extended usage, lasting over 24 hours and up to 72 hours with an ultra battery saver mode. On the photography front, it will feature a 64MP wide-angle sensor with EIS and OIS, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide camera at the back. For selfies, users can rely on the 13MP ultra-wide front camera, enhanced with AI-based features like Magic touch-up and Magic eraser.

The Pixel 8a will include an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB Type-C port. Available in four colour options—Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint—the device may also offer an orange variant. Furthermore, it is rumoured to feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Anticipated Launch

While Google is yet to confirm the launch date for the Pixel 8a, speculations suggest it could coincide with the Google I/O conference on May 14th. It is expected to debut in India around the same time, expanding its availability to a global audience.

As anticipation builds for the unveiling of the Google Pixel 8a, leaks continue to provide glimpses into its impressive specifications and features. With a focus on performance, camera capabilities, and user experience, the Pixel 8a aims to make its mark in the competitive smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch date approaches.

