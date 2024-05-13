iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison

Apple recently announced the new generation iPad Air model with some major upgrades after nearly 2 years. This year's iPad Air comes in two sizes which will allow buyers to make decisions based on preferences. However, if you are confused about what's new in the iPad Air 2024 than the iPad Air 2022, then we have curated an in-depth comparison in specifications, features, prices, and more. This will give you a better understanding of the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022.

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022

Design and display: The iPad Air 2024 was announced with new shared Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight colour options. This year we have two display options: 11-inch and 13-inch with reduced weight, whereas the iPad Air 2022 comes in a 10.9-inch display size. The new model has a repositioned front-facing camera than iPad Air 2022.

Performance:The new iPad Air 2024 is powered by an M2 chip with a 3.49GHz CPU clock speed, making it 50 percent faster than the iPad Air 2022 M1 chip. The latest model also includes a higher-bandwidth video decode engine and upgraded Image signal processor (ISP). Additionally, the new chipset reportedly supports a 40 percent faster Neural Engine.



Camera: The iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022, both support 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. However, the placement has been updated in the new generation model, to improve movement tracking within the room.



Compatible accessories:The iPad Air 2022 supports Smart Folio, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) accessories. However, the iPad Air 2024 supports the new generation Apple Pencil Pro, Smart Folio, and Magic Keyboard. Therefore, with newer accessories, the iPad Air 2024 will be able to perform more functions than the iPad Air 2022.

Price: In terms of pricing, the iPad Air 2022 starts at Rs. 54999. On the other hand, the 11-inch iPad Air 2024 comes with a starting price of ₹59900 and the 13-inch model comes at Rs. 79990.

These are the major differences between the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022. You can choose the iPads based on your requirements. Or if you want a more powerful device, then you can also check out the new announcement iPad Pro with the new M4 chipset.

