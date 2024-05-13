 iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison | Mobile News

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: Check out upgrades, specs, features, and more in this detailed comparison.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 13 2024, 11:07 IST
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022
iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: Know which device is more powerful. (Apple)

Apple recently announced the new generation iPad Air model with some major upgrades after nearly 2 years. This year's iPad Air comes in two sizes which will allow buyers to make decisions based on preferences. However, if you are confused about what's new in the iPad Air 2024 than the iPad Air 2022, then we have curated an in-depth comparison in specifications, features, prices, and more. This will give you a better understanding of the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022.

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022

 

Design and display: The iPad Air 2024 was announced with new shared Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight colour options. This year we have two display options: 11-inch and 13-inch with reduced weight, whereas the iPad Air 2022 comes in a 10.9-inch display size. The new model has a repositioned front-facing camera than iPad Air 2022.

Performance:The new iPad Air 2024 is powered by an M2 chip with a 3.49GHz CPU clock speed, making it 50 percent faster than the iPad Air 2022 M1 chip. The latest model also includes a higher-bandwidth video decode engine and upgraded Image signal processor (ISP). Additionally, the new chipset reportedly supports a 40 percent faster Neural Engine.


Camera: The iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022, both support 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. However, the placement has been updated in the new generation model, to improve movement tracking within the room.


Compatible accessories:The iPad Air 2022 supports Smart Folio, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) accessories. However, the iPad Air 2024 supports the new generation Apple Pencil Pro, Smart Folio, and Magic Keyboard. Therefore, with newer accessories, the iPad Air 2024 will be able to perform more functions than the iPad Air 2022.

Price: In terms of pricing, the iPad Air 2022 starts at Rs. 54999. On the other hand, the 11-inch iPad Air 2024 comes with a starting price of 59900 and the 13-inch model comes at Rs. 79990.

These are the major differences between the iPad Air 2024 and iPad Air 2022. You can choose the iPads based on your requirements. Or if you want a more powerful device, then you can also check out the new announcement iPad Pro with the new M4 chipset.

First Published Date: 13 May, 11:06 IST
