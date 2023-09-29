 Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 (20yrs3a300) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/32 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 189,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11850H (11th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹189,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11850H (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.8 Kg weight
9 Hrs
Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20YRS3A300 Laptop in India is Rs. 189,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 (20YRS3A300) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/32 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(512 GB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20yrs3a300 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 170 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Cell
  • 9 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Dolby Vision Non-Touch 100% sRGB 500 Nits
  • 500 nits
General Information
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 375 x 252 x 31 mm
  • Lenovo
  • 64-bit
  • P15 Gen 2 (20YRS3A300)
  • 31 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.8 Kg weight
  • Black
Memory
  • 2*16 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Realtek ALC3306
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 2.5 Ghz
  • 8
  • Intel Core i7-11850H (11th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA T1200
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • , English (India)
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 512 GB
Latest Laptops

    Lenovo Thinkpad P15 Gen 2 20yrs3a300 Laptop