 Lenovo V14 Gen 2 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo V14 Gen 2

    Lenovo V14 Gen 2

    Lenovo V14 Gen 2 is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 31,889 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V14 Gen 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V14 Gen 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153806/heroimage/lenovo-v14-gen-2-82kaa057ih-153806-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153806/images/Design/lenovo-v14-gen-2-82kaa057ih-153806-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153806/images/Design/lenovo-v14-gen-2-82kaa057ih-153806-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153806/images/Design/lenovo-v14-gen-2-82kaa057ih-153806-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153806/images/Design/lenovo-v14-gen-2-82kaa057ih-153806-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹31,889
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    DOS
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.6 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹31,889
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 32,295 M.R.P. ₹98,756
    Buy Now

    Lenovo Laptops Prices in India

    Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 495 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 495 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo V14 Gen 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 2 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 6 Hrs
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 112 ppi
    • No
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • HD (1366x768) TN Anti-Glare
    • 250 nits
    General Information
    • V14 Gen 2 (82KAA057IH)
    • 324.2 x 215.2 x 19.9  mm
    • 1.6 Kg weight
    • Grey
    • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
    • Lenovo
    • DOS
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Audio
    • 720p
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 3.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Full-Sized Standard Keyboard
    • Precision Touchpad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Lenovo V14 Gen 2