Lenovo V14 Gen 2 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V14 G2 ITL 82KA00G8IH Laptop
Lenovo V14 G2-ITL (82KA00G8IH) Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4/ 11th Gen/ 4GB RAM/ 256GB SSD/ DOS/ 14" HD/ 1 Year ADP Warranty), Iron Grey
₹29,600
₹55,000
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 495 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 495 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.