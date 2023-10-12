 Lenovo V15 Gen 2 Itl (82kb00jkih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 55,290 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
Key Specs
₹55,290
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
Get Price Drop Alert
Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop in India is Rs. 55,290.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 Gen 2 ITL 82KB00JKIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo V15 Gen 2 Itl 82kb00jkih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Features

    FHD Anti-Glare

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Weight

    1.70 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    V15 Gen 2 ITL (82KB00JKIH)

  • Colour

    Grey

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359.2 x 235.8 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

Memory

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Latest Laptops

    Lenovo V15 Gen 2 Itl 82kb00jkih Laptop