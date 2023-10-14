Lenovo Yoga 9i 14itl5 (82bg005jin) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 156,439 in India with Intel Core i7-1185G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop now with free delivery.