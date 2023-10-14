 Lenovo Yoga 9i 14itl5 (82bg005jin) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 156,439 in India with Intel Core i7-1185G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoYoga9i14ITL5(82BG005JIN)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
1/1 LenovoYoga9i14ITL5(82BG005JIN)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹156,439
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1185G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
1.44 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop in India is Rs. 156,439.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop in India is Rs. 156,439.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 (82BG005JIN) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14itl5 82bg005jin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • UHD HD LED Backlit Glossy IPS Multi-touch Display (500 nits Brightness 90% DCI-P3 16:9 Aspect Ratio VESA HDR 400)
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • 315 ppi
General Information
  • 16.5 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 14ITL5 (82BG005JIN)
  • 64-bit
  • 319.4 x 216.4 x 16.5 mm
  • Black
  • Lenovo
  • 1.44 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 1
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 4266 Mhz
  • LPDDR4X
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Quad Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel SoC
  • Intel Core i7-1185G7 (11th Gen)
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • English Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lenovo
Icon
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 78,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i
(1 TB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 174,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 195,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 140,500
Check Details
View All Lenovo Laptops Icon
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP ZBook 17 G6 8TP06PA
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 169,704
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 151,900
Buy Now
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA521TS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 114,990
Check Details
HP Omen 15 en1037AX 3W219PA
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 142,390
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 171,594
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RW HQ137WS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 134,990
Check Details
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,13.6 Inches (34.54 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 135,990
Check Details
MSI GE66 Raider 11UE 608IN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 170,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780014WIN8 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 156,699
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502GU PB73 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 153,449
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14ITL5 82BG005JIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lenovo Yoga 9i 14itl5 82bg005jin Laptop