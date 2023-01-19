Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,600 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra now with free delivery.