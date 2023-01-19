 Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra

    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,600 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31614/heroimage/micromax-bharat-2-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31614/images/Design/micromax-bharat-2-ultra-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31614/images/Design/micromax-bharat-2-ultra-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31614/images/Design/micromax-bharat-2-ultra-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31614/images/Design/micromax-bharat-2-ultra-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,600
    4 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1300 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1300 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • Gold
    • 10.1 mm
    • 63.6 mm
    • 125 mm
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • 57.28 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 233 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Bharat 2 Ultra
    • Micromax
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • November 28, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra in India?

    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra price in India at 2,315 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra?

    What is the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra Waterproof?

    Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra