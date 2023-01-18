 Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro

    Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,649 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Grey, White, Champagne
    • 68.4 mm
    • 133.4 mm
    • 139 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • No
    • 75.36 %
    • TFT
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Aqua 4.5 Pro
    • May 30, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Intex
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro in India?

    Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro price in India at 4,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro?

    How long does the Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro last?

    What is the Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua 4.5 Pro Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua 4 5 Pro