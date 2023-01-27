 Micromax X748 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X748

    Micromax X748

    Micromax X748 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X748 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X748 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,399
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.08 MP
    2500 mAh
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X748 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.08 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • 320 x 240 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.08 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 54 mm
    • 18 mm
    • 130 mm
    • 135 grams
    • Black
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 25.41 %
    • 167 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • X748
    • Micromax
    • November 7, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 0.08 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    • 100
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax X748 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X748 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X748 has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X748 Waterproof?

    Micromax X748