Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop 1793 Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

    Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop

    Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 230,900 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 230,900 M.R.P. ₹254,990
    Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop 1793 Price in India

    Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop 1793 price in India starts at Rs.230,900. The lowest price of Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop 1793 is Rs.230,900 on amazon.in which is available in Silver colour.

    Microsoft Surface Book 2 1793 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 3240 x 2160 px
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • LED
    • 250 ppi
    • 3240 x 2160 Pixels
    • Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Multi-touch Display
    • Yes
    General Information
    • 1.4 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • Surface Book 2 1793
    • 343 x 251 x 23  mm
    • Microsoft
    • Windows 10 Professional
    • Silver
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 2400 Mhz
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1080p FHD
    • 1080p FHD
    • Stereo Speakers
    • 8.0 MP
    • Yes
    • Dual Array Digital Microphone
    • 5.0 MP
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 4.1
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • No
    • 1 Year
    • Surface Book 2, Surface Pen, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide, Safety and Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1.8 Ghz
    • 6 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 256 GB
