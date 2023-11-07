Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo (rip 00048) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft New Surface Laptop
Microsoft New Surface Laptop5 15" Intel evo 12 Gen i7 / 16GB / 512GB Black with Windows 11 Home, 365 Family 30-Day Trial & Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-Day Trial
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop in India is Rs. 188,999. At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 182,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
