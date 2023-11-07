 Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo (rip 00048) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 188,999 in India with Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹188,999
15 Inches (38.1 cm)
Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2496 x 1664 Pixels
1.56 Kg weight
17 Hrs
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop in India is Rs. 188,999.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 182,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

3% off

Microsoft New Surface Laptop

Microsoft New Surface Laptop5 15" Intel evo 12 Gen i7 / 16GB / 512GB Black with Windows 11 Home, 365 Family 30-Day Trial & Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-Day Trial
₹188,999 ₹182,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
6% off

Microsoft New Surface Pro9 13 Intel evo 12 Gen i7 16GB 512GB Graphite with Bluetooth Wi Fi NFC Windows 11 Home 365 Family 30 Day Trial Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30 Day Trial

Microsoft New Surface Pro9 13" Intel evo 12 Gen i7 / 16GB / 512GB Graphite with Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,NFC,Windows 11 Home, 365 Family 30-Day Trial & Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-Day Trial
₹198,999 ₹187,990
Buy Now
15% off

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio - 14.4" Touchscreen - Intel® Core™ i7-16GB RAM Memory - 512GB SSD - Platinum - (A1Y-00022)
₹222,999 ₹190,109
Buy Now

Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo Rip 00048 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    17 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    2496 x 1664 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Contrast Ratio 1300:1 Colour Profile: sRGB and Vivid Individually Colour-Calibrated Display Dolby Vision IQ3 Support Touch: 10-Point Multi-Touch Gorilla Glass 5

  • Display Size

    15 Inches (38.1 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    200 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

General Information

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Microsoft

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    Surface 5 (RIP-00048)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

  • Weight

    1.56 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    14.7 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Far-Field Studio Microphones

  • Speakers

    Omnisonic Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo RIP 00048 Laptop News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration

07 Nov 2023
Laptops News

Latest Laptops

