10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming: From iQOO Neo 7 5G to iPhone 15 Pro, check them all out

10 Best mobiles for gaming and streaming: Are you a huge fan of gaming and streaming but don't have access to the gaming consoles and other equipment required for it? Well, these days gaming and streaming have become a lot easier with the help of feature-filled mobile phones which let you play the games of your choice quite easily. We have made a list of 10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming here including smartphones like iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and more. This list also includes mid-range smartphones like iQOO Neo 7 5G, TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G and more, that are best suited for those who have a low budget and don't want to spend a mini-fortune on a smartphone.

Check out the list of 10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming below:

iQOO Neo 7 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 5G boasts a cutting-edge 4nm MediaTek SoC. It comes with a larger battery, accelerated charging capabilities, and a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, making it a perfect gaming smartphone. Housing a triple-camera arrangement, the base model offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Despite its polycarbonate body, the phone gives a premium feel, particularly in the elegant Frost Blue color with a matte finish that repels fingerprints.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Weighing 193g and measuring 8.58mm in thickness, the iQOO Neo 7 5G maintains a sleek profile with a curved rear panel. The front features a spacious 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC built on a 4nm process, the device supports eight 5G bands in India and allows for 8GB of storage to function as Extended RAM. These features make it one of the best mobiles for gaming and streaming experiences.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring seamless communication. The device packs a robust 5000mAh battery and supports rapid 120W charging with the included charger. Running on the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, the iQOO Neo 7 5G stands out as a feature-rich and high-performance smartphone in its class.

B07WHR5ZG7-1

TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro stands out as a powerhouse smartphone, featuring cutting-edge technology that includes a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset with ARM Cortex CPUs. This powerhouse achieves an impressive 1 million AnTuTu score, leading its segment. Its stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display, designed with a punch-hole and narrow bezels, provides over 93% screen-to-body ratio and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive visual experience.

It comes with a 50MP retraceable portrait lens, accompanied by a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera, 50MP portrait lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The main camera supports UHD 4K video recording, night photography, and Bokeh effects. With a massive 5160mAh Li-Po battery, the device supports 45W wired charging, allowing for a swift 50% charge in just 20 minutes. The Phantom X2 Pro offers ample storage with 256GB of inbuilt storage supporting UFS 3.1 for enhanced data transfer and app launch speeds. Operating on Android v12 with HiOS 12 skin, it boasts connectivity options like 5G (in selected markets), 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Tecno delivers a high-performance device tailored for gamers and heavy users.

B0BR87V71Q-2

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 5G features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, boasting a 50MP GN5 ultra-sensing camera with 4K super night video support. Its 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display, offering 2K resolution and up to 1800 nits peak brightness, ensures vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support. The 144Hz refresh rate enhances touch interaction.

The smartphone's triple-rear camera setup comprises a 50MP GN5 OIS ultra-sensing camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Various modes like sports, portrait, panorama, slow motion, and time lapse provide versatile photography options. The 16MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the device incorporates liquid cooling and 8GB of built-in RAM (plus 8GB virtual RAM) for efficient multitasking. The Adreno 740 GPU boosts graphics performance, and it runs on Android v13 with FunTouch OS 13.

The substantial 5000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, offering 50% battery life in just 8 minutes. However, the absence of wireless charging and reverse charging may be a drawback for some users. The generous 256GB internal storage, utilizing UFS 4.0, ensures rapid data transfer and app launch times. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

B07WGP3P6C-3

HONOR 90

Another one on this list of 10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming is the Honor 90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved-edge floating display, exhibiting a premium design with a remarkable 7.8mm thickness and a lightweight of 183g. Its main rear camera is a staggering 200 megapixels, accompanied by a 50-megapixel front camera. The display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2664x1200 pixels, delivers a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, certified for HDR10+ and Netflix HDR.

HonorTech incorporates advanced technology with a 3,840Hz PWM display dimming in the smartphone. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens, along with a third depth camera. The main rear camera, equipped with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, supports various modes like HDR, portrait, multi-video, solo cut, and close-up. It records 4K videos at 30fps, matching the capabilities of the 50-megapixel front camera.

The Honor 90 5G ensures lasting performance with its 5,000mAh battery, though the charger is not included, providing only a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. Running on Magic OS 7.1 based on Android 13, the smartphone allows users to uninstall preloaded apps for a personalized experience. Initial usage reports suggest the phone's battery lasting approximately a day.

B0CG138J79-4

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a pill-shaped notch and enhanced durability thanks to its ceramic coating. The touchscreen, boasting a resolution of 1170x2532px, 460ppi pixel density, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness, supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera, inheriting features from its predecessor like low-light photography, Night mode, Portrait mode, Time-lapse, and Slo-mo. The primary rear camera captures UHD 4K videos at various frame rates.

Running on the A15 Bionic chipset with a hexacore processor reaching 3.3GHz, the iPhone 14 promises seamless multitasking and gaming. iOS 16 introduces accurate battery life indications and lock screen customization. The device guarantees all-day battery life with its 3279mAh Li-Ion battery, supporting fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

With 128GB internal storage and options for 256GB and 512GB variants, the iPhone 14 lacks an SD card slot. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 with low latency, satellite connectivity, and a USB Lightning port. It also incorporates built-in GPS with A-GPS and Glonass for online location tracking.

B0BDJ213TX-5

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Another one on this list of 10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming is the iPhone 15 Pro. However, do remember that it is quite expensive. Having said that, also note that it boasts a design forged in aerospace-grade titanium, offering strength and lightness, complemented by a textured matte-glass back. It features a Ceramic Shield front tougher than any smartphone glass. It ensures splash, water, and dust resistance.

It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion technology, dynamically ramping up refresh rates to 120Hz for exceptional graphics performance. Dynamic Island bubbles up alerts and Live Notifications, while the Always-On display keeps your Lock Screen glanceable without the need to tap for updates. It features an A17 Pro chip, a game-changer, and a Pro-class GPU that immerses you in mobile games with rich environments and realistic characters. Its camera system comes with incredible framing flexibility with 7 pro lenses. You can capture super high-resolution photos with more color and detail using the 48MP Main camera, and take sharper close-ups from farther away.

The customizable Action Button serves as a fast track to your favorite features. Simply set it to Silent mode, Camera, Voice Memo, Shortcut, and more, then press and hold to swiftly launch the action.

B0CHX7R6ZW-6

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 boasts an A16 Bionic chipset powers, ensuring seamless performance and efficiency. Users can enjoy ample storage for their data needs with memory variants ranging from 128GB to an expansive 512GB. The 6.1-inch OLED display, boasting a resolution of 2352 x 1170 pixels, delivers vibrant visuals, while the dual rear camera setup (12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide) captures stunning moments with Sensor Shift, Panorama, Night Mode, and Burst Mode capabilities. On the front, the 12MP dual camera system supports Face ID, Smart HDR 4, and Deep Fusion for impressive selfies.

The iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17, guaranteeing a sophisticated and user-friendly interface. Smooth multitasking is ensured by its 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, complemented by UFS 3.1 storage technology. The device supports 5G connectivity, dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm and weighs 174 grams. It features IP68 water and dust resistance. The device's modern appeal is enhanced by stereo speakers, the absence of a 3.5mm audio jack, and the inclusion of Face Unlock. The impressive battery life offers 20 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback, supported by fast 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

B0CHX2F5QT-7

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro boasts a cutting-edge 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion features, offering a visually stunning and responsive experience. It comes with Dynamic ISland and is equipped with a powerful 48MP main camera, the iPhone 15 delivers up to 4x greater resolution, ensuring crystal-clear and detailed photos. The Cinematic mode now supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps, providing a cinematic quality to video recording. Additionally, the Action mode facilitates smooth and steady handheld videos, enhancing the versatility of capturing dynamic moments.

The device guarantees all-day battery life and an impressive 23 hours of video playback, ensuring that users stay connected and entertained throughout their day. The inclusion of vital safety technology, such as Crash Detection, adds an extra layer of security by automatically calling for help in situations where users may be unable to do so themselves.

B0BDJ8WMV7-8

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE boasts a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, featuring a sharp 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. With HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1450 nits, it ensures a vivid experience both indoors and outdoors. Users can opt for a standard 60Hz refresh rate or a slick 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering smooth navigation through the UI, apps, and gaming.

Equipped with a triple-rear camera setup, the primary 50-megapixel camera at f1.8 aperture, 24mm focal range, and OIS captures stunning moments. The 8-megapixel telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom at f2.4 aperture, 75mm focal range, and OIS. Additionally, the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f2.2 aperture expands the creative possibilities. For selfies, the 10-megapixel front camera with f2.4 aperture excels in daylight, nighttime, and portrait shots.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE runs on the Samsung Exynos 2200 4nm SoC, deviating from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Operating on OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13, the smartphone ensures a seamless and enjoyable user experience out of the box.

B0CJ4S724M-9

Samsung Galaxy A51

Last, but not least, on this list of 10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming, is Samsung Galaxy A51. The smartphone boasts a powerful camera setup, featuring a 48MP (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.4) rear configuration and a 32MP front-facing camera, promising impressive photography capabilities. Its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels ensures a vibrant and immersive visual experience, complemented by a capacitive multi-touchscreen and support for 16 million colors.

Under the hood, the device runs on the Android v10.0 operating system, powered by a robust 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. With 6GB of RAM and a generous 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB), the phone offers smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media. The dual SIM dual-standby configuration supports 4G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by a 4000mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring reliable and long-lasting usage. Because of its storage and processor, it is best mobile for gaming and streaming purposes.