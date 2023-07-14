37% off! Samsung Galaxy M13 price tumbles ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is just a few hours away! Shoppers are waiting excitingly for the discount fest to start. However, some deals are already live and they have very interesting discounts! Whether it is a premium smartphone or a budget option – there are a bunch of early Amazon Prime Day deals available. One of the exciting ones is on the Samsung Galaxy M13 and it will let you save a whopping 37 percent! If you are looking for a budget phone, then this deal will be an exciting pick for you.

However, you need to hurry as no one knows how long a deal will remain in stock during the sale season. So, just check out the Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut here.

Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut

First of all, know that the Samsung Galaxy M13 MRP is Rs. 14999 as per Amazon's price listing for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Currently, it is available on Amazon for Rs. 9499 with a whopping discount of 37 percent. If you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M13, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

Exchange offer: On top of this massive discount, if you have an old smartphone that is in very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 9000. However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount available and that too on some specific models, hence you should check the available discount on your old smartphone. This will help you to grab the smartphone at an extremely affordable price.

No-Cost EMI: Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders can get the smartphone with a no-cost EMI offer that has two options - Rs. 3166/month for three months and Rs. 1583/month for six months.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs and features at a glance

The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a water drop-style notch. It packs an Exynos 850 chip and runs on Samsung's One UI Core 4 software. One of the highlights is that it is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Moreover, it features a triple rear camera combining a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP camera on the front.