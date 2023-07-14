37% off! Samsung Galaxy M13 price tumbles ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Smartphone under Rs. 10000? The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is the perfect opportunity for those looking to buy expensive phones at affordable rates. Check out this Samsung Galaxy M13 deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 22:36 IST
2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more
The Amazon prime day sale starts on July 15! Check out the discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. 
1/6 The Amazon prime day sale starts on July 15! Check out the discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more.  (Pexels)
Xiaomi Pad 5: The Pad 5 comes with a 10.95 -inch 2.5K+ display. It features a 6 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Additionally, It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor. On Amazon, the price of the tablet starts from Rs. 37999. Get it at huge discount on Amazon prime day sale.
2/6 Xiaomi Pad 5: The Pad 5 comes with a 10.95 -inch 2.5K+ display. It features a 6 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Additionally, It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor. On Amazon, the price of the tablet starts from Rs. 37999. Get it at huge discount on Amazon prime day sale. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE : The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Large Vibrant display with 60Hz of refresh rate. The storage capacity of the tablet is 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.  The price starts from Rs. 49999. However, get it at a discounted price from July 15.
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE : The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Large Vibrant display with 60Hz of refresh rate. The storage capacity of the tablet is 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.  The price starts from Rs. 49999. However, get it at a discounted price from July 15. (Amazon)
Honor Pad 8: The tablet features a 12-inch IPS 2K display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. The price range starts from Rs.29999. you can get it for a discounted price from July 15. 
4/6 Honor Pad 8: The tablet features a 12-inch IPS 2K display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. The price range starts from Rs.29999. you can get it for a discounted price from July 15.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Apple 2022 iPad Air: The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine. It also features a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. The price range for this iPad begins from Rs.59900. It will be available with a huge price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale.   (Amazon)
2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials are out and you will get huge benefits. So, get ready to virtually shop-till-you-drop.
6/6 2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials are out and you will get huge benefits. So, get ready to virtually shop-till-you-drop. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy
View all Images
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Just ahead of this mega sale, you have a chance to nab a whopping discount on Samsung Galaxy M13. (Representative) (Divya / HT Tech)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is just a few hours away! Shoppers are waiting excitingly for the discount fest to start. However, some deals are already live and they have very interesting discounts! Whether it is a premium smartphone or a budget option – there are a bunch of early Amazon Prime Day deals available. One of the exciting ones is on the Samsung Galaxy M13 and it will let you save a whopping 37 percent! If you are looking for a budget phone, then this deal will be an exciting pick for you.

However, you need to hurry as no one knows how long a deal will remain in stock during the sale season. So, just check out the Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut here.

Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut

First of all, know that the Samsung Galaxy M13 MRP is Rs. 14999 as per Amazon's price listing for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Currently, it is available on Amazon for Rs. 9499 with a whopping discount of 37 percent. If you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M13, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange offer: On top of this massive discount, if you have an old smartphone that is in very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 9000. However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount available and that too on some specific models, hence you should check the available discount on your old smartphone. This will help you to grab the smartphone at an extremely affordable price.

B0B4F2TTTS-1

No-Cost EMI: Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders can get the smartphone with a no-cost EMI offer that has two options - Rs. 3166/month for three months and Rs. 1583/month for six months.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs and features at a glance

The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a water drop-style notch. It packs an Exynos 850 chip and runs on Samsung's One UI Core 4 software. One of the highlights is that it is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Moreover, it features a triple rear camera combining a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP camera on the front.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 22:36 IST
Home Mobile News 37% off! Samsung Galaxy M13 price tumbles ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets