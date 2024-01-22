Icon

5 Best Camera Phones: Get up to 31% off on top renowned brands like Realme, Motorola and more

5 Best Camera Phones: Looking for a smartphone with an outstanding camera without breaking the bank? Discover top picks from Realme, Motorola, OnePlus, and more to capture your every special moment.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 22:20 IST
Icon
Oppo Reno 11 first impressions: A smartphone packed with exquisite features
best camera phones
1/5 The Oppo Reno 11 features a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports HDR10+ for a great viewing experience. I must say that Oppo has outdone itself with the sharp display in the new generation of the Reno series.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
best camera phones
2/5 The Reno 11 runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, however, it has some features that users might like including Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered tools, and much more. It is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 8GB Dynamic RAM. Additionally, it offers 256GB of internal storage.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
best camera phones
3/5 In terms of photography, the Oppo Reno 11 features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT600 sensor. For optical zoom, it sports a 32MP portrait camera paired with a Sony IMX709 sensor and it has an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera. Additionally, It captures crisp 4K video at up to 30fps. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
best camera phones
4/5 For long hours of performance, the Oppo Reno 11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. In my opinion, it charges pretty quickly, as it took only just 45 minutes of charging time to power up from 5 percent to 100 percent.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
best camera phones
5/5 The Oppo Reno 11 series was launched with a price tag of Rs.29999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and Rs.31999 for the 8GB RAM/256 storage variant. Stay tuned for the full review of the smartphones. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
best camera phones
icon View all Images
Want to check out the best camera phones? Check these top 5 picks from leading brands like Realme, Motorola,OnePlus and more. (Pexels)

Best camera phones: Nowadays, super fancy smartphones can cost a ton, going way over Rs. 80000 for the newest iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, or Google Pixels. But guess what? You don't really have to break the bank and still get camera phones with an awesome performance, and cool features for way less- sometimes, less than half the price!

Products included in this article

icon4% OFF
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 120 Hz Curved Display | 200MP Prolight Camera | 7050 5G Dimensity | 100W SUPERVOOC | 12GB Dynamic RAM | Premier Vegan Leather Finish Design
(89)
₹31,400 ₹32,999
Buy now
icon14% OFF
Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" LTPO OLED AMOLED Display | 50 MP(OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Cam| Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 | 4700 mAh Battery 45W Charging| 100% in 55 Mins
(110)
₹46,998 ₹54,999
Buy now
icon18% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 5G (Viva Magenta, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(102)
₹28,490 ₹34,999
Buy now
icon17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Meteor Blue) (256 GB ROM) (8 GB RAM)
(190)
₹24,816 ₹29,999
Buy now
icon7% OFF
Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(7,914)
₹24,999 ₹26,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 120 Hz Curved Display | 200MP Prolight Camera | 7050 5G Dimensity | 100W SUPERVOOC | 12GB Dynamic RAM | Premier Vegan Leather Finish Design 3.8/5 ₹ 31,400
Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" LTPO OLED AMOLED Display | 50 MP(OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Cam| Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 | 4700 mAh Battery 45W Charging| 100% in 55 Mins 4/5 ₹ 46,998
Motorola Edge 40 5G (Viva Magenta, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 3.7/5 ₹ 28,490
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Meteor Blue) (256 GB ROM) (8 GB RAM) 3.7/5 ₹ 24,816
Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 24,999
Hide List

Even if your budget is a bit tight, you can snag a phone that's great in every way. No need to compromise on a fantastic camera, long-lasting battery, or handy modern features. We've put together a list of the five best camera phones from renowned brands like Realme, Motorola, OnePlus, and more. Let's check them out!

What to Consider While Purchasing a Smartphone?

Consider the size, resolution, and display type (OLED or LCD). Larger screens are ideal for media consumption, while smaller ones may be easier to grasp. Higher resolutions provide better images but may deplete the battery faster.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera: If you enjoy taking images, consider megapixels, aperture size, and other features such as night mode and zoom.

Processor and RAM: These influence how well the phone manages various apps and demanding tasks. Aim for at least 4GB of RAM and a good processor for a pleasant experience.

Storage: Allocate adequate space for your programmes, images, and movies. 64GB is a reasonable starting point, but if you have a lot of material, consider going with 128GB or more.

Battery life: A good battery should last you all day on one charge. Choose based on your usage patterns.

1. Realme 11 Pro Plus

B0C78GTK77-1

The first on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Realme 11 Pro plus, a smartphone that combines style and performance seamlessly. With its expansive 6.70-inch touchscreen display boasting a crisp resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+), your visual experience is elevated to a new level. Under the hood, the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor ensures swift operations, complemented by a choice of 8GB or 12GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

Running on the latest Android 13, the Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with a robust 5000mAh non-removable battery featuring proprietary fast charging. Capture stunning moments with its versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 200 MP primary camera, an 8-MP camera, and a 2-MP camera. Selfies shine with the 32-MP front camera.

The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and provides ample storage with 256GB inbuilt, expandable via a microSD card. With dimensions of 161.60 x 73.90 x 8.70mm and a weight of 189.00 grams, the Realme 11 Pro+ is available in the striking colors of City of the Rising Sun, City of Green Fields, and Starry Night Black. Experience the blend of sophistication and technology with the Realme 11 Pro+.

Specifications
Display: 6.70-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050Rear camera: 200 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

2. Nothing Phone (2)

B0CBYW7RXB-2

The next on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Nothing Phone (2) which takes the spotlight with its remarkable camera capabilities. It houses a 50MP primary camera, armed with a Sony IMX890 sensor, delivering outstanding image quality. This primary sensor supports both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), ensuring steady and clear shots. Elevating the photography experience, the phone incorporates features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode. Adding to its versatility is the 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor. For stunning selfies, the front side features a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. The Nothing Phone (2) captures every moment with precision and excellence.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 4700mAh
Processor: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Rear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

3. Motorola Edge 40

B0CFJF8M7N-3

The Motorola Edge 40, a smartphone that blends sleek design with high-performance features. Immerse yourself in a vivid viewing experience on its 6.5-inch pOLED display, offering Full-HD resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The models with a vegan finish boast a slim 7.58mm thickness, while the PMMA finish variant measures 7.49mm. The display supports HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback, ensuring stunning visuals.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 40 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, accompanied by a generous 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Boasting the title of the 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating,' it's the perfect choice for users seeking both style and durability. Enjoy a seamless user experience reminiscent of stock Android on the Motorola Edge 40.

Specifications
Display: 6.5-inchBattery: 4700mAh
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8020Rear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

B0CCMVQZM3-4

The second-last on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, featuring a stunning 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen equipped with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for enhanced visuals. Powered by Samsung's cutting-edge Exynos 1380 5nm processor, this device ensures swift performance, running on the latest One UI 5.1 for an intuitive and seamless user interface.

Capture moments in exceptional detail with the Galaxy F54 5G's advanced camera system, including a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. Elevate your selfie game with the 32 MP front camera. Dive into creative photography with features like Night Mode, Auto Night Mode, and AI-based Multi-frame processing, adding versatility to your photography experience. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is your gateway to a world of connectivity, innovation, and stunning visuals.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 6000mAh
Processor: Exynos 1380 5nmRear camera: 108 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

B0C9QPJY5R-5

Meet the OnePlus Nord CE 3, a fantastic choice for those who want top-notch features without breaking the bank. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing a great viewing experience in a widescreen 20:9 aspect ratio. Running on the Snapdragon 782G chipset, the Nord CE 3 falls into the mid-range category, ensuring decent performance. You can enjoy a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with a cooling system similar to the more advanced Nord 3.

Capture stunning moments with the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 16MP front camera is perfect for video calls and selfies. Powering the phone is a reliable 5,000mAh battery, and the phone supports super-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Stay connected with dual 5G nano SIM support and compatibility with 12 5G bands. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 combines affordability with impressive capabilities for a delightful smartphone experience.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 782GRear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB


 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
Realme 11 Pro+MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor5000mAh battery200 MP rear camera
Nothing Phone (2)50 MP ultra-wide-angle cameraSony IMX890 sensorSupports Optical Image Stabilization
Motorola Edge 406.5-inch pOLED display50 MP rear camera144Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G108 MP OIS rear cameraExynos 1380 5nm processor6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G50 MP primary cameraSnapdragon 782G chipset5,000mAh battery

Also read these top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year.

Know how to protect yourself here

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 22:20 IST
Home Mobile News 5 Best Camera Phones: Get up to 31% off on top renowned brands like Realme, Motorola and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon