5 Best Camera Phones: Get up to 31% off on top renowned brands like Realme, Motorola and more

Best camera phones: Nowadays, super fancy smartphones can cost a ton, going way over Rs. 80000 for the newest iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, or Google Pixels. But guess what? You don't really have to break the bank and still get camera phones with an awesome performance, and cool features for way less- sometimes, less than half the price! Products included in this article 4% OFF Realme 11 Pro+ 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 120 Hz Curved Display | 200MP Prolight Camera | 7050 5G Dimensity | 100W SUPERVOOC | 12GB Dynamic RAM | Premier Vegan Leather Finish Design (89) 14% OFF Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" LTPO OLED AMOLED Display | 50 MP(OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Cam| Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 | 4700 mAh Battery 45W Charging| 100% in 55 Mins (110) 18% OFF Motorola Edge 40 5G (Viva Magenta, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (102) 17% OFF Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Meteor Blue) (256 GB ROM) (8 GB RAM) (190) 7% OFF Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (7,914)

List of Best Selling Products

Even if your budget is a bit tight, you can snag a phone that's great in every way. No need to compromise on a fantastic camera, long-lasting battery, or handy modern features. We've put together a list of the five best camera phones from renowned brands like Realme, Motorola, OnePlus, and more. Let's check them out!

What to Consider While Purchasing a Smartphone?

Consider the size, resolution, and display type (OLED or LCD). Larger screens are ideal for media consumption, while smaller ones may be easier to grasp. Higher resolutions provide better images but may deplete the battery faster.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Camera: If you enjoy taking images, consider megapixels, aperture size, and other features such as night mode and zoom.

Processor and RAM: These influence how well the phone manages various apps and demanding tasks. Aim for at least 4GB of RAM and a good processor for a pleasant experience.

Storage: Allocate adequate space for your programmes, images, and movies. 64GB is a reasonable starting point, but if you have a lot of material, consider going with 128GB or more.

Battery life: A good battery should last you all day on one charge. Choose based on your usage patterns.

1. Realme 11 Pro Plus

B0C78GTK77-1

The first on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Realme 11 Pro plus, a smartphone that combines style and performance seamlessly. With its expansive 6.70-inch touchscreen display boasting a crisp resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+), your visual experience is elevated to a new level. Under the hood, the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor ensures swift operations, complemented by a choice of 8GB or 12GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

Running on the latest Android 13, the Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with a robust 5000mAh non-removable battery featuring proprietary fast charging. Capture stunning moments with its versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 200 MP primary camera, an 8-MP camera, and a 2-MP camera. Selfies shine with the 32-MP front camera.

The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and provides ample storage with 256GB inbuilt, expandable via a microSD card. With dimensions of 161.60 x 73.90 x 8.70mm and a weight of 189.00 grams, the Realme 11 Pro+ is available in the striking colors of City of the Rising Sun, City of Green Fields, and Starry Night Black. Experience the blend of sophistication and technology with the Realme 11 Pro+.

Specifications Display: 6.70-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 200 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

2. Nothing Phone (2)

B0CBYW7RXB-2

The next on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Nothing Phone (2) which takes the spotlight with its remarkable camera capabilities. It houses a 50MP primary camera, armed with a Sony IMX890 sensor, delivering outstanding image quality. This primary sensor supports both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), ensuring steady and clear shots. Elevating the photography experience, the phone incorporates features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode. Adding to its versatility is the 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor. For stunning selfies, the front side features a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. The Nothing Phone (2) captures every moment with precision and excellence.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 4700mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

3. Motorola Edge 40

B0CFJF8M7N-3

The Motorola Edge 40, a smartphone that blends sleek design with high-performance features. Immerse yourself in a vivid viewing experience on its 6.5-inch pOLED display, offering Full-HD resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The models with a vegan finish boast a slim 7.58mm thickness, while the PMMA finish variant measures 7.49mm. The display supports HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback, ensuring stunning visuals.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 40 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, accompanied by a generous 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Boasting the title of the 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating,' it's the perfect choice for users seeking both style and durability. Enjoy a seamless user experience reminiscent of stock Android on the Motorola Edge 40.

Specifications Display: 6.5-inch Battery: 4700mAh Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8020 Rear camera: 50 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

B0CCMVQZM3-4

The second-last on this list of 5 best camera phones is the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, featuring a stunning 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen equipped with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for enhanced visuals. Powered by Samsung's cutting-edge Exynos 1380 5nm processor, this device ensures swift performance, running on the latest One UI 5.1 for an intuitive and seamless user interface.

Capture moments in exceptional detail with the Galaxy F54 5G's advanced camera system, including a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. Elevate your selfie game with the 32 MP front camera. Dive into creative photography with features like Night Mode, Auto Night Mode, and AI-based Multi-frame processing, adding versatility to your photography experience. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is your gateway to a world of connectivity, innovation, and stunning visuals.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 6000mAh Processor: Exynos 1380 5nm Rear camera: 108 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

B0C9QPJY5R-5

Meet the OnePlus Nord CE 3, a fantastic choice for those who want top-notch features without breaking the bank. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing a great viewing experience in a widescreen 20:9 aspect ratio. Running on the Snapdragon 782G chipset, the Nord CE 3 falls into the mid-range category, ensuring decent performance. You can enjoy a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with a cooling system similar to the more advanced Nord 3.

Capture stunning moments with the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 16MP front camera is perfect for video calls and selfies. Powering the phone is a reliable 5,000mAh battery, and the phone supports super-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Stay connected with dual 5G nano SIM support and compatibility with 12 5G bands. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 combines affordability with impressive capabilities for a delightful smartphone experience.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Snapdragon 782G Rear camera: 50 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB



Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 11 Pro+ MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor 5000mAh battery 200 MP rear camera Nothing Phone (2) 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera Sony IMX890 sensor Supports Optical Image Stabilization Motorola Edge 40 6.5-inch pOLED display 50 MP rear camera 144Hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy F54 5G 108 MP OIS rear camera Exynos 1380 5nm processor 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G 50 MP primary camera Snapdragon 782G chipset 5,000mAh battery

Also read these top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year.

Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.