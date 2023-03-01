    Trending News

    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

    Looking to buy a luxury gift on Women’s Day? Check out 5 smartphones which make perfect gifts on Women’s Day amongst the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 17:01 IST
    The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the perfect Women’s Day gift. (Unsplash)

    Women's Day is almost upon us, and it is a great occasion to appreciate the women in our lives. Although no monetary value cannot compare to the love and care given to us by our mothers, sisters, wives and other women in our life, it does not mean we cannot appreciate them. And the best way to do this is by gifting them a brand-new smartphone. So, if money is not an object, flagship smartphones can make the perfect gift.

    Flagship smartphones are packed with cutting-edge features to not only give users the best smartphone experience, but also stand the test of time as they are built to last for years.

    So, check out the 5 best flagship smartphones that you can buy amongst the likes of iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro and more.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.

    B0BDJH6GL8

    2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. Moreover, you get stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone.

    B0BT9CXXXX

    3. Google Pixel 7 Pro - Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google's AI processing system.

    B0BDJ55SSD

    4. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was just given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.

    B09XB8WTXN

    5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.

    B0B8SBNW9W

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 17:01 IST
