Icon

Ahead of Android 14 launch, Google releases update for Pixel phones; Pixel 4a dropped

Google’s September Android security update has been rolled out, however, Pixel 4a is not on the list hinting that it will not get further updates. It is expected that the Android 14 update will soon be rolled out as well.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 12:16 IST
Icon
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14.
View all Images
Google Pixel 4a will not receive the September Android security update or Android 14. (Google)

While we still wait for the Android 14 rollout, Google has decided to push out one final Android security update for September for its Pixel smartphones and devices. This is expected to be the final update for Android 13. However, there is one sad news for Pixel 4a users as they will not be receiving the security update and have been deemed not compatible to receive the Android 14 update. Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 4a (5G) will receive both the updates. Know why Pixel 4a may not get any further updates.

Google Pixel 4a software update:

The Google Pixel 4a received the security software update for August 2023, however, the device name is not mentioned on the list for the September update. According to the Droid Life report, Google may not release any further updates for the Pixel 4a non-5G version. Other new Pixel devices are eligible for the September Android security update as well as for the Android 14 update. This may come as a shocker to various Pixel 4a because without updates they might face problems with smartphone functionality. Check out the list of devices compatible with the September Android security update:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pixel

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

How to update your smartphone with the new September security update:

Google has rolled out the September update and Android users will soon be receiving a notification regarding the update. This might be the last update for Android 13. According to rumours the launch of Android 14 is unknown, but, various experts are anticipating that it will be launched with Google Pixel 8 series. Till the news is confirmed, know how to update your Android smartphone:

1. Go to your mobile “Settings”

2. Find “System” and tap on that.

3. Then go to “System update”

4. Install the new update.

5. Your phone will take some time to update.

6. After the process is done, the new security patch will be installed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 12:16 IST
Home Mobile News Ahead of Android 14 launch, Google releases update for Pixel phones; Pixel 4a dropped
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon