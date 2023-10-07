Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Buying a good smartphone doesn't always require having to empty your pockets. While the high-end phones do come with all the bells and whistles, only a handful of them are required to fulfill the basic needs of calling and messaging. Therefore, if you're looking to purchase your first smartphone but you don't want to spend a fortune or it, or are just looking for a simple secondary phone, then the smartphones in the budget segment are great options to go for.

Check out the top smartphone deals under Rs. 10000 such as the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Tecno Spark 9 that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Sale which is live now.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery. If you wish to purchase this smartphone, then you can grab it for just Rs. 9199 during the Amazon Sale which is live now.

2. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The Redmi 12C features a 50MP dual camera system. In terms of battery life, the Redmi 12C gets a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of call time. You can grab the Redmi 12C at just Rs. 6999 right now during the Amazon Sale.

3. Itel P55 5G

The Itel P55 5G features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 12GB, along with 128GB storage. There's a 50MP AI dual camera system at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The Itel P55 5G is an affordable smartphone, but its price has dropped even lower during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and it can be purchased for just Rs. 9999.

3. Tecno Spark 9

The Tecno Spark 9 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and gets 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage. On the back, there is a 13MP AI dual camera system as well as an 8MP camera on the front. The phone has a 5000mAh battery. During the Amazon Sale, the Tecno Spark 9 can be bought for just Rs. 7299.

4. Vivo Y02T

The Vivo Y02T features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor under the hood, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the back, you get an 8MP camera and has a 5MP shooter on the front. All this is backed up by a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone can be purchased for just Rs. 8999 during the Amazon Sale.

5. Samsung Galaxy A04e

The Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of camera, the Galaxy A04e sports a dual camera system with a primary 13MP camera, and you get a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A04e is available at a price of just Rs. 11499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

