Android 14 launch date: Will it happen alongside Google Pixel 8?

Earlier, various leaks suggested that Google may launch Android 14 on September 5, 2023. Now, it is reported that there are some last-minute changes that may have pushed the launch date of the new Android version. For now, the reason for the delay is unknown, however, we can expect that it will be launched at Google's October event alongside the launch of new Pixel 8 smartphones. Know what rumours have to say about the launch of Android 14.

Android 14 release date

We have been hearing about Android 14 for months and it was reported that the upcoming version may have very few changes. According to a Pocket-Lint report, device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OMEs) were expecting the launch of the software update this month, however, the release date has been delayed and now it is expected to be launched with Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch event which is scheduled for October 4, 2023.

According to Journalist Mishaal Rahman's X post, the delay of the launch date happened at the last moment. Rahman said, “Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month. This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today.”

It is also being reported that Google might be following in the steps of Apple where they launch their software and devices together. It's a first for Google to delay the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) release in order to align it with the launch of a new Pixel device.

Rahman also suggested that Google did not plan to launch its software and devices together, but the change has been already made with no explanation. Now, it's a matter of time before we hear something official from the company during the October launch event.

Now, at Google's October event, there will be two smartphones launching, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and the new addition will be Android 14, if the rumour comes out to be true.