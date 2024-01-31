Icon

Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 beta 1 update for iPhones; From alternative app stores to default browser, check what’s new

Apple seeded the latest iOS 17.4 beta 1 update and it brings several new features, especially for the European Union (EU) market. Check what’s coming with the update.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 13:47 IST
iOS 17.4 public beta 1 update can be downloaded now. (Unsplash)

Apple has been in the news lately for a lot of different reasons. Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared exciting news about iOS 18, Apple's next big OS update for the iPhone. As per Gurman, it could be the “biggest” update in the iPhone's history courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI) features. However, that update is not due to be previewed at least until the summer. Meanwhile, Apple has also been working to bring new features and improvements to iOS 17, and now the iPhone maker has rolled out the iOS 17.4 beta 1 update. Know what it brings.

iOS 17.4 public beta update: What's new

iOS 17.4 rings in major changes especially for users in the European Union (EU), as per the official changelog. In compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) that came into effect on November 1, 2022, Apple is finally introducing alternative app stores on iPhones. The update also brings alternative payment methods, meaning that app developers will no longer be tied to offering in-app purchases via the App Store.

Moreover, users in the EU will now see a new option to select a default browser when they open Safari. Third-party apps also have access to NFC services with iOS 17.4 beta update and these apps can now offer contactless payments without using Wallet or Apple Pay.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is important to note that while the iOS 17.4 beta 1 update will be rolled out globally, these features will only be available to users in the EU.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17 beta 4, Apple has also seeded the beta for iPadOS 17.4. Moreover, new firmware titled 6A324 for AirPods Max has also been released.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for some time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 13:37 IST
