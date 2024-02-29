Big savings alert! Amazon deal brings down Apple iPhone 14 Plus price by 25 pct

Tech enthusiasts rejoice as Amazon has announced a significant price cut on the iPhone 14 Plus variant, making it more accessible than ever before. So, if you've been looking to enter the Apple ecosystem but resisted due to the steep price, this is your chance. With a whopping 25 percent reduction, the smartphone now retails at just Rs. 66,999, down from its original price of Rs. 89,900. Know all about this iPhone 14 price cut deal.

Offers and Discounts:

Also read: iPhone 14 Plus

In addition to the price cut, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts to make their purchase even more appealing. Amazon provides a convenient EMI option starting at Rs. 3,248 with no-cost EMI available. Moreover, customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can save up to Rs. 3,016.88 on EMI interest. Partner offers include the opportunity to get a GST invoice and save up to 28 percent on business purchases. Additionally, buyers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 15,950.00 with exchange offers.

About the iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with an advanced camera system, users can capture high-quality photos in any lighting condition. The device introduces cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision, allowing for professional-grade video recording at up to 30 fps. With action mode, users can capture smooth and steady handheld videos effortlessly.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Plus prioritizes safety with vital technology features such as Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergency situations. Its all-day battery life ensures uninterrupted usage, with up to 26 hours of video playback. Furthermore, the smartphone incorporates industry-leading durability features including Ceramic Shield and water resistance, ensuring longevity and reliability.

The iPhone 14 Plus, with its impressive features and substantial price cut, presents an irresistible opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their smartphone experience. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal available exclusively on Amazon.

Also read other top stories today:

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.



After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.



Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.