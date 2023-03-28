Crazy Deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut ALERT; Get 24999 phone for JUST 1299

This awesome Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 23700. Check details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 17:14 IST
Smartphones under 20000: Check out the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in photos
image caption
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been introduced as an all rounder smartphone with 5G connectivity, better performance and great battery in sub-20K segment. Starting at Rs. 17,990, the device comes in two colours- ocean blue and mystique green.  (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
2/5 The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120HZ refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is packed with a quad camera setup at the back. The rear camera comprises a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies, the device gets a 8MP selfie camera on the front. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs on Exynos 1280 processor, the same chipset that powers the A53 5G and hence gives a smooth binging experience without heating up the battery. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
5/5 The phone is fuelled by a powerful 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. You can binge on watching series/movies and play games for hours without any disturbance. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 1299. Know all the details. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)

With Rs. 1299 in your pocket, your options for purchasing would be limited to low-end gadgets such as a basic smartwatch or a standard pair of TWS earphones. Even a budget phone like Jio Phone Next, which costs Rs. 7299, would be out of reach. However, what if we told you that you could purchase a mid-range Samsung smartphone with this amount? It may sound unbelievable, but it's true. Amazon has rolled out an amazing Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut that lets you buy the Rs. 24999 smartphone for just Rs. 1299, including exchange offer. You will save an outrageous 23700 under this deal. If you're intrigued by this offer, you should check out the details below.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 24999. But for a limited period (depending on stock availability) there is an exciting price cut deal on Amazon. In this deal, the ecommerce platform is offering a flat 28 percent discount on the smartphone. This brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs. 17999. And if you do not want to exchange a device, this will be the final price you have to pay for the smartphone. How's that for a Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut? But wait, there's more. A lot more.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 16700. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you will have to pay just Rs. 1299 for the Samsung Galaxy M33. If you are interested, go to Amazon to learn more about this offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09TWGDY4W

What do you get with the Samsung Galaxy M33

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 17:14 IST
