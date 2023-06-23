Exciting deal! Nothing Phone (1) gets a huge price cut, check discounts and offers

Get an amazing discount on Nothing Phone(1) on Flipkart. Don’t miss out on this great deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 22:19 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone (1)
View all Images
Nothing Phone(1) is on sale! Flipkart is offering a huge price cut on Nothing Phone(1). (Nothing)

Looking for a great smartphone on a budget? Then, here is the way you can get Nothing Phone(1) at a hefty discount on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone(1) smartphone has been praised for its unique looks and design. Not only that, but the smartphone also offers some great specifications and that too at a very affordable price.

The Nothing Phone(1) features a 6.55-inch Full HD Display with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor that makes the phone run smoothly. Along with these features, It has a dual set camera, both 50MP and a front camera of 16 MP.

We have brought you an amazing deal on Flipkart with huge discounts and additional offs via bank offers and exchange deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The Nothing Phone (1) is originally priced at Rs. 37,999. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 29,499, which is giving you a discount of 22 percent. How amazing is that!

 

B0BFH2FFH7-1

This is not all! You can get additional price cuts by availing bank offers and exchange deal. This is a one-time opportunity for you to grab the phone!

Bank offers

You can get Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. And Rs.1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also get the higher variant of Nothing Phone(1), 256 GB, which originally retails for Rs. 39,999 for Rs. 30,499 on Flipkart - a heavy discount o 23%.

This is a deal that can save you a huge amount of money and get you a great smartphone too.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 22:19 IST
