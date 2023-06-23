Exciting deal! Nothing Phone (1) gets a huge price cut, check discounts and offers

Looking for a great smartphone on a budget? Then, here is the way you can get Nothing Phone(1) at a hefty discount on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone(1) smartphone has been praised for its unique looks and design. Not only that, but the smartphone also offers some great specifications and that too at a very affordable price.

The Nothing Phone(1) features a 6.55-inch Full HD Display with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor that makes the phone run smoothly. Along with these features, It has a dual set camera, both 50MP and a front camera of 16 MP.

We have brought you an amazing deal on Flipkart with huge discounts and additional offs via bank offers and exchange deal.

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The Nothing Phone (1) is originally priced at Rs. 37,999. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 29,499, which is giving you a discount of 22 percent. How amazing is that!

This is not all! You can get additional price cuts by availing bank offers and exchange deal. This is a one-time opportunity for you to grab the phone!

Bank offers

You can get Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. And Rs.1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also get the higher variant of Nothing Phone(1), 256 GB, which originally retails for Rs. 39,999 for Rs. 30,499 on Flipkart - a heavy discount o 23%.

This is a deal that can save you a huge amount of money and get you a great smartphone too.