Flip phones: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40, check out these 5 amazing smartphones

Flip phones: Are you the one who loves to experiment with new technologies, especially when it comes to smartphones? Well, in that case, know that flip phones are in trend these days and there are various brands including Samsung, OPPO, Tecno, and others that have introduced flip phones in the market. So, if you are up for a new smartphone experience you can take a look at this list and see if you want to buy a flip phone this time. We have made a list of 5 Flip phones including Motorola Razr 40, TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Oppo Find N3 Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. Check out the specs, features, and prices.

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40, boasts an external AMOLED display for quick notifications and a 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz main display for immersive visuals. The 64MP main camera features OIS and laser autofocus. The phone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is encased in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and 7000 series aluminum, offering durability and elegance. This premium flip phone is priced at ₹99999.

TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G

TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G features a 6.9" flexible AMOLED display and a 1.32 secondary AMOLED. The 45W fast charging capability ensures a quick charge for its 4000mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 32MP selfie and a 64MP rear camera with RGBW Night Shot. With 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, it runs on the efficient D8050 5G Processor, promising a seamless experience. This flip phone consists of Ella 3.0 GPT which can serve as your AI companion. The maximum retail price of this Flip phone is ₹71999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G consists of water-resistant foldable technology, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Ultra Thin Glass. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The agile camera system allows Quick Shot selfies and hands-free group shots. This Flip phone has a 4nm processor. It has a robust 3700mAh battery that offers enhanced performance and longer battery life. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.102999.

Oppo Find N3 Flip 5G

Oppo's Find N3 Flip 5G comes with a sleek design, micro-carved flowing hinge, and Cosmos Ring Design. It features a 120Hz screen that provides an immersive experience. This flip phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. The 44W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge ensures a swift recharge of the 4000mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 Main Camera with OIS and a 48MP 114° Ultra Wide Camera. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is ₹99999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The outer display is 1.9 inches, the battery is 3700mAh and on the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 12MP main sensor. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is ₹106999.

