Flipkart rolls out Nothing Phone 2a price drop! Buy it for Rs. 19999 and not Rs. 23999

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 20:59 IST
Nothing Phone 2a price drop has been rolled out by Flipkart, but it is applicable for only one day! (Nothing)
Nothing, the tech startup founded by Carl Pei, has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), which comes with an enticing launch offer. Priced at Rs. 23,999, the Nothing Phone (2a) introduces a limited-time promotion allowing customers to purchase the 8GB/128GB variant without paying the maximum retail price. In fact, Flipkart has rolled out a great Nothing Phone (2a) price drop and buyers can get it for just Rs. 19,999.

Features and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (2a) offers three configurations: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB, available in black and white color options. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, the Phone (2a) boasts impressive features such as a 50 MP(OIS) + 50 MP rear camera setup, a 32 MP front camera, a 5000 mAh battery, a 120Hz flexible AMOLED display, and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Performance and Battery

Equipped with the Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek, the Phone (2a) ensures optimal performance and power efficiency. With 20 GB RAM and RAM Booster technology, it offers swift and responsive multitasking, making it 13% more powerful than its predecessor. The device also houses a 5000 mAh battery, delivering up to two days of use on a full charge and supporting 45W Fast Charging.

Camera and Display

For photography enthusiasts, the Phone (2a) features a dual 50 MP rear camera setup powered by the TrueLens Engine, along with a 32 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Its 6.7” flexible AMOLED display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, providing a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

Nothing Phone (2a) price drop

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be available on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other leading outlets starting from Tuesday, March 12, 2024. As part of the launch offer, customers using HDFC Cards for online transactions can enjoy an immediate discount of Rs. 2,000. Additionally, buyers on Flipkart can avail an extra Rs. 2000 exchange offer, bringing down the price of the 8/128 GB variant to Rs. 19,999.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 20:59 IST
