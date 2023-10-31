Get your hands on iPhone 12 with a huge discount now! Check price

The festival of joy, Diwali is less than two weeks away and this is the best time to gift your loved ones something exclusive like an Apple iPhone. This will certainly make this festival memorable for them. And the best part is, you do not have to pay the full price as there are huge festive period discounts available now. Currently, Flipkart has rolled out a great deal on iPhone 12. Apart from the initial discount, Flipkart is also offering other bank and exchange offers. Check out the iPhone 12 price cut now:

iPhone 12 price cut

The Apple iPhone 12 in blue color with 128 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a massive discount. Now, you can get your hands on this premium smartphone for just Rs.46999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 54900. This makes it an amazing discount of 14 percent. And that is not all. Flipkart is also providing bank offers and an exchange deal that can slash another major chunk out of the amount you need to pay.

Other offers

To slash the price further, Flipkart has bank offers and an exchange deal. If you own a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get an additional 5 percent cashback. Along with this, you can also get an exchange offer that will help you save up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. Before opting for the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in.

iPhone 12 features

If you are thinking about why you should opt for the iPhone 12, then you must check out its features before buying. The iPhone 12 boasts 128 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. This premium smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features satisfy you and the phone falls within your budget, you can definitely go for it!

