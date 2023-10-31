Icon

Get your hands on iPhone 12 with a huge discount now! Check price

The Apple iPhone 12 128 GB storage variant is currently available on Flipkart with a 14 percent discount. Check the price now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 21:14 IST
Icon
discounts on iPhone 12
Know all about this excellent iPhone 12 price cut on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
discounts on iPhone 12
Know all about this excellent iPhone 12 price cut on Flipkart. (Flipkart)

The festival of joy, Diwali is less than two weeks away and this is the best time to gift your loved ones something exclusive like an Apple iPhone. This will certainly make this festival memorable for them. And the best part is, you do not have to pay the full price as there are huge festive period discounts available now. Currently, Flipkart has rolled out a great deal on iPhone 12. Apart from the initial discount, Flipkart is also offering other bank and exchange offers. Check out  the iPhone 12 price cut now:

iPhone 12 price cut

The Apple iPhone 12 in blue color with 128 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a massive discount. Now, you can get your hands on this premium smartphone for just Rs.46999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 54900. This makes it an amazing discount of 14 percent. And that is not all. Flipkart is also providing bank offers and an exchange deal that can slash another major chunk out of the amount you need to pay.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

To slash the price further, Flipkart has bank offers and an exchange deal. If you own a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get an additional 5 percent cashback. Along with this, you can also get an exchange offer that will help you save up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. Before opting for the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in.

iPhone 12 features

If you are thinking about why you should opt for the iPhone 12, then you must check out its features before buying. The iPhone 12 boasts 128 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. This premium smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features satisfy you and the phone falls within your budget, you can definitely go for it!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 21:14 IST
Home Mobile News Get your hands on iPhone 12 with a huge discount now! Check price
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon