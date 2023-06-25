Google Pixel 7 price plunges by an astounding 44% on Amazon!

If you're in search of a high-end smartphone that combines a bunch of exciting features, strong performance, a seamless software experience, and great camera capabilities, then the Google Pixel 7 is definitely worth your consideration. What's more, you now have the opportunity to take advantage of an incredible discount on this premium flagship from Google through Amazon's latest deal. With a flat 44 percent off and potentially even more savings, this deal on the Google Pixel 7 is one you don't want to miss. Know this Google Pixel 7 mega deal in detail.

Google Pixel 7 Price Cut

Currently, the smartphone's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 45990. This deal consists of three separate offers. Firstly, Amazon is offering a flat discount of 44 percent on its full price, which is Rs. 81999, as per Amazon's price listing. Moreover, there are some sime bank offers and exchange deal too.

Bank offers: You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. Although this is a great discount, with a bit more effort, you can reduce the cost of the Google Pixel 7 even more. This is possible due the massive discount via exchange deal.

Exchange deal: Amazon is offering a whopping discount of up to Rs. 22800 while exchanging your old smartphone. To qualify for this, all you need is an old device that is in working condition and without significant damage. You can go for the exchange offer to save this amount. The value of the device you're exchanging will depend on Amazon's evaluation of its resale price. This means a cheaper device may only receive a discount of a few thousand rupees, while a more expensive one can give you the full Rs. 22800 discount.

Google Pixel 7: Why you should buy

The Google Pixel 7 is a top flagship smartphone and competes with iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 and other flagship smartphones. Google Pixel 7 comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display.