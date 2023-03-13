    Trending News

    Google Pixel 7a coming, take a look at what may be on offer

    Surprisingly, Google Pixel 7 may loom a lot like Pixel 7. Here are the specifications the phone is expected to roll out with.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 17:03 IST
    Want to buy camera phones? Get Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more
    Google Pixel 6a
    1/5 Google Pixel 6a: Equipped with a double rear camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP) and a 8MP front camera, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs. 43,999. The phone grabs superb photos and videos. Running on Google Tensor processor, the phone also gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display and a 4410mAh battery. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Currently priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the most versatile set of rear cameras. The phone sports quad camera setup (108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP) along with a 40MP selfie camera. And the highlight here is Samsung's 100X Space Zoom features, which works brilliantly until 40X. Running on Octa- Core processor, the phone gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ Display and 5000mAh battery. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Realme GT 2 Pro: Available for Rs. 49,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Realme GT 2 Pro sports triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP) and a 32MP front camera. The highlight of the phone is its microlens. You can click beautiful detailed images with the help of this phone. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the phone gets a 6.7 inch display and 5000mAh battery. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
    4/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Priced at Rs. 45,999, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is one of the best camera phones offered by Oppo. The phone sports triple rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) along with a 32MP selfie camera. Powered by Oppo's MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Dual Sony Flagship Sensors (IMX766 and IMX709), the Reno 8 Pro 5G promises a great photography experience. The phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display along with a 4500 mAh battery. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Apple iPhone 13: The 128GB variant of Apple iPhone 13 is currently available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 73,999. The phone sports dual rear camera setup (12MP + 12MP) along with a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 13 performs spectacularly well as far as the camera performance is considered. From colour accuracy to minute detailing, you can see it all! (HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7a
    View all Images
    Know about Google Pixel 7a design and specs here. (Debayan Roy (Twitter)/HT Tech)

    After the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, people have been waiting for the launch of the Pixel 7a, which is said to offer premium features at comparatively lower rate. Before the launch of a new device, the leaks and rumors reveal a lot of details about them. And a new leak has disclosed that the Google Pixel 7a can get both a RAM upgrade and a new camera design.

    The Google Pixel 7a is reported to get the same chipset as that of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that is- Tensor G2. The phone is also expected to support wireless charging at 5W, and get a camera update with a 50MP primary camera, according to a report by 9to5Google. Apart from the specifications, a Twitter user named Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has also shared a few images of Pixel 7a revealing its design.

    According to the images shared, The Pixel 7a will have a strong resemblance to Google Pixel 7. “Pixel 7A • 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED • Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 • 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW • 5W wireless charging • Android 13,” the Twitter user wrote.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Meanwhile, it is also being said that the phone will get 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on board. If you want to know when Google will be launching the Pixel 7a, then it can be known that Google has announced the schedule of its yearly developer's conference – Google I/O 2023. And it is at this event that the company is expected to unveil several new gadgets including Pixel 7a and Android 14 OS.

    The Pixel 7a is said to be the successor to the mid-range Google Pixel 6a. Do note that Google released the Pixel 6a in July, 2022, but announced the device at Google I/O 2022 in May, something similar can happen this time too. Notably, the Google I/O 2023 event is scheduled for May 10.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 17:03 IST
