Google Pixel 7a coming, take a look at what may be on offer

After the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, people have been waiting for the launch of the Pixel 7a, which is said to offer premium features at comparatively lower rate. Before the launch of a new device, the leaks and rumors reveal a lot of details about them. And a new leak has disclosed that the Google Pixel 7a can get both a RAM upgrade and a new camera design.

The Google Pixel 7a is reported to get the same chipset as that of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that is- Tensor G2. The phone is also expected to support wireless charging at 5W, and get a camera update with a 50MP primary camera, according to a report by 9to5Google. Apart from the specifications, a Twitter user named Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has also shared a few images of Pixel 7a revealing its design.

According to the images shared, The Pixel 7a will have a strong resemblance to Google Pixel 7. “Pixel 7A • 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED • Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 • 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW • 5W wireless charging • Android 13,” the Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the phone will get 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on board. If you want to know when Google will be launching the Pixel 7a, then it can be known that Google has announced the schedule of its yearly developer's conference – Google I/O 2023. And it is at this event that the company is expected to unveil several new gadgets including Pixel 7a and Android 14 OS.

The Pixel 7a is said to be the successor to the mid-range Google Pixel 6a. Do note that Google released the Pixel 6a in July, 2022, but announced the device at Google I/O 2022 in May, something similar can happen this time too. Notably, the Google I/O 2023 event is scheduled for May 10.