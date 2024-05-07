 iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever | Mobile News

iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever

After months of speculations, Apple finally unveiled the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models for 2024 at the ‘Let Loose’ event with upgraded chipset and new features. Check out the new generation specs, features, prices, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 20:56 IST
Apple ‘Let Loose’ event unveiled the new generation of iPad Pro models, check specs, features, and more details. (Apple )

The Apple ‘Let Loose' event finally commenced after months of speculation and rumours. The event was live-streamed online with pre-recorded video like the October MacBook launch event.  Now, after a wait of more than one year, Apple has finally unveiled the 2024 Apple iPad Pro models with much-needed upgrades. While there were several anticipations about the product display, the company stunned the viewers with a new M4 chipset. For people waiting for the new generation of iPad Pro, check out the announced specifications and features of the device. 

Apple iPad Pro specs

Apple iPad Pro was announced in two display sizes 11-inch and 13-inch. Apple claims that the new iPad Pro devices are the thinnest Apple product with 5.3mm and 5.1mm sizes. This year Apple has announced a new display support with a Tandem OLED display and nano-textured glass for the first time. The company named the new display “Ultra Retina XDR” which offers up to 1600nits peak brightness.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

The new iPad Pro is powered new generation M4 chipset with up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The chipset is designed to support machine learning and AI-based operations. The upgraded neural engine is 60 times faster and it is capable of 38 trillion operations per second. The 10-core GPU offers features such as Dynamic Caching, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.  Apple said, “With this advanced level of performance, the Neural Engine in M4 is more powerful than any neural processing unit in any AI PC today.”

Also read: Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard launched along with iPad 2024 series

Furthermore, the iPad Pro supports a 12MP ProRes camera which also supports a LiDAR scanner. On the front, the iPad Pro comes with a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera 

iPad Pro Price and Availability 

The iPad Pro is announced in two colour options: silver and space black. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs.99900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs. 119900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs.129900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs. 149900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. 

Also read: Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online

You start ordering the new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard from today. Furthermore, In stores, it will be available to purchase from May 15.  

First Published Date: 07 May, 20:11 IST
