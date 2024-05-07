iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever

The Apple ‘Let Loose' event finally commenced after months of speculation and rumours. The event was live-streamed online with pre-recorded video like the October MacBook launch event. Now, after a wait of more than one year, Apple has finally unveiled the 2024 Apple iPad Pro models with much-needed upgrades. While there were several anticipations about the product display, the company stunned the viewers with a new M4 chipset. For people waiting for the new generation of iPad Pro, check out the announced specifications and features of the device.

Apple iPad Pro specs

Apple iPad Pro was announced in two display sizes 11-inch and 13-inch. Apple claims that the new iPad Pro devices are the thinnest Apple product with 5.3mm and 5.1mm sizes. This year Apple has announced a new display support with a Tandem OLED display and nano-textured glass for the first time. The company named the new display “Ultra Retina XDR” which offers up to 1600nits peak brightness.

The new iPad Pro is powered new generation M4 chipset with up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The chipset is designed to support machine learning and AI-based operations. The upgraded neural engine is 60 times faster and it is capable of 38 trillion operations per second. The 10-core GPU offers features such as Dynamic Caching, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. Apple said, “With this advanced level of performance, the Neural Engine in M4 is more powerful than any neural processing unit in any AI PC today.”

Furthermore, the iPad Pro supports a 12MP ProRes camera which also supports a LiDAR scanner. On the front, the iPad Pro comes with a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

iPad Pro Price and Availability

The iPad Pro is announced in two colour options: silver and space black. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs.99900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs. 119900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs.129900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs. 149900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

You start ordering the new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard from today. Furthermore, In stores, it will be available to purchase from May 15.

