Icon

Google Pixel 8 launched: Check price, specs and availability

Google Pixel 8 smartphone has been launched today! Check price, specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 20:29 IST
Icon
Pixel 8
Made by Google 2023: Pixel 8 launched in India at a starring price of Rs. 75,999 on Flipkart. (Google)
Pixel 8
Made by Google 2023: Pixel 8 launched in India at a starring price of Rs. 75,999 on Flipkart. (Google)

In a much-anticipated reveal at the 2023 Made by Google event today, the tech giant has introduced a dazzling array of cutting-edge hardware including the Google Pixel 8 series. Google enthusiasts worldwide had been eagerly awaiting the next iteration since the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series, and the wait is finally over. Let's take a closer look at what Google has packed in the Pixel 8 smartphone.

Google Pixel 8: Specs and Features

The Google Pixel 8 is finally here, boasting a 6.2-inch Actua display that wows with its 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits and up to 2,000 of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. Encased in a sleek glass and metal design, the Pixel 8 follows the industry trend with its punch-hole display, setting a new standard for premium smartphones.

Camera

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8 packs a photographic punch with its 50 MP PD wide primary camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery

This phone doesn't skimp on power either. Its robust 4,575mAh battery supports fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 reprises features that have endeared its predecessors to users. It supports Qi wireless charging, and boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance

The Pixel 8 is driven by the Tensor G3 processor, which promises not only speed but also enhanced efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Tensor G2, found in the Pixel 7 series. With 8GB of RAM and storage options that go up to a capacious 256GB, the Pixel 8 promises a smooth and lag-free experience.

Android 14 OS

The smartphone comes out of the box with the latest Android 14 OS. Google has also stepped up its game in software support, promising up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, a remarkable leap from the previous three-year support cycle.

So there you have it, the new Google Pixel 8. It's got a great screen, awesome cameras, and it'll stay up-to-date for a long time. Plus, it's fast and can handle a bit of rough and tumble. If you're in the market for a new phone, this one is definitely worth checking out.

In case you want to look at its rivals, then try the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Google Pixel 8 starts at $699 (Rs. 75,999 in India). It is available in 128GB, and 256GB storage variants. Google is offering the Pixel 8 in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 20:18 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8 launched: Check price, specs and availability
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon