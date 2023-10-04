Google Pixel 8 launched: Check price, specs and availability

In a much-anticipated reveal at the 2023 Made by Google event today, the tech giant has introduced a dazzling array of cutting-edge hardware including the Google Pixel 8 series. Google enthusiasts worldwide had been eagerly awaiting the next iteration since the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series, and the wait is finally over. Let's take a closer look at what Google has packed in the Pixel 8 smartphone.

Google Pixel 8: Specs and Features

The Google Pixel 8 is finally here, boasting a 6.2-inch Actua display that wows with its 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits and up to 2,000 of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. Encased in a sleek glass and metal design, the Pixel 8 follows the industry trend with its punch-hole display, setting a new standard for premium smartphones.

Camera

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8 packs a photographic punch with its 50 MP PD wide primary camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Battery

This phone doesn't skimp on power either. Its robust 4,575mAh battery supports fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 reprises features that have endeared its predecessors to users. It supports Qi wireless charging, and boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance

The Pixel 8 is driven by the Tensor G3 processor, which promises not only speed but also enhanced efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Tensor G2, found in the Pixel 7 series. With 8GB of RAM and storage options that go up to a capacious 256GB, the Pixel 8 promises a smooth and lag-free experience.

Android 14 OS

The smartphone comes out of the box with the latest Android 14 OS. Google has also stepped up its game in software support, promising up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, a remarkable leap from the previous three-year support cycle.

So there you have it, the new Google Pixel 8. It's got a great screen, awesome cameras, and it'll stay up-to-date for a long time. Plus, it's fast and can handle a bit of rough and tumble. If you're in the market for a new phone, this one is definitely worth checking out.

In case you want to look at its rivals, then try the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Google Pixel 8 starts at $699 (Rs. 75,999 in India). It is available in 128GB, and 256GB storage variants. Google is offering the Pixel 8 in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.