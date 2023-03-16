    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Google Pixel Fold Launch Date, Price leaked! Pixel 7a tipped for launch too

    A recent listing might have just revealed the release date, prices and other details about the Google Pixel Fold along with the Pixel 7a.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 17:13 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Google Pixel Fold
    View all Images
    Google Pixel Fold is Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone. (Jon Prosser/ FrontPageTech)

    Foldable smartphones have taken over the world and these devices offer something unique compared to the generic smartphones with identical looks and at par specs. Samsung has two offerings in the foldable segment with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series while Oppo has entered the Flip phone market too with its Oppo Find N2 Flip. Earlier, it was reported that Google too was planning to dip its toes in the foldable smartphone segment with the ‘Pixel Fold' after success with its Pixel 7 series.

    Several leaks are already floating around regarding the specs, price and expected release date of the phone. Now, another leak has hinted at the price, launch date and expected specs of the Google Pixel Fold.

    Google Pixel Fold: Expected Launch Date

    Last year, the Pixel 6a launched in July after being announced at the annual developer conference. However, a recent leak has revealed that the upcoming Pixel Fold could launch sooner.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    According to a retailer listing first seen by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Fold could launch in mid-June of this year.

    The same listing has also revealed that it will reportedly launch in Carbon and Porcelain colours. According to 9to5Google, the company is also planning phone cases in Haze Midtone, Porcelain and Sky colours.

    Along with the Pixel Fold, Google can also launch the Pixel 7a and a new blue colour of the Pixel Buds A-Series on the same date.

    Google Pixel Fold: Expected Specifications

    It is being suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will have a similar form factor as the Oppo Find N. To be specific, it is expected to feature a 5.79-inch outer display with a hole-punch camera cutout at the center and a 7.69-inch inner screen with a right-aligned selfie camera cutout. The leaks also suggest that it will also feature OLED panels with ultra-thin glass supplied by Samsung.

    Earlier leaks suggested that the upcoming Pixel Fold will be powered by Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. Moreover, it is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing observed by 9to5Google also revealed that it will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

    Google Pixel Fold: Expected Pricing

    9to5Google earlier reported that the Pixel Fold could be priced around the $1400 mark. However, FrontPageTech has revealed that Google could price its upcoming Fold smartphone as high as $1799, putting it at par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

    Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial listings and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Google will reveal the actual specs, pricing and other information about the Google Pixel Fold.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 17:13 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Google Pixel Fold Launch Date, Price leaked! Pixel 7a tipped for launch too
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot