Google Pixel Fold Launch Date, Price leaked! Pixel 7a tipped for launch too

Foldable smartphones have taken over the world and these devices offer something unique compared to the generic smartphones with identical looks and at par specs. Samsung has two offerings in the foldable segment with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series while Oppo has entered the Flip phone market too with its Oppo Find N2 Flip. Earlier, it was reported that Google too was planning to dip its toes in the foldable smartphone segment with the ‘Pixel Fold' after success with its Pixel 7 series.

Several leaks are already floating around regarding the specs, price and expected release date of the phone. Now, another leak has hinted at the price, launch date and expected specs of the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected Launch Date

Last year, the Pixel 6a launched in July after being announced at the annual developer conference. However, a recent leak has revealed that the upcoming Pixel Fold could launch sooner.

According to a retailer listing first seen by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Fold could launch in mid-June of this year.

The same listing has also revealed that it will reportedly launch in Carbon and Porcelain colours. According to 9to5Google, the company is also planning phone cases in Haze Midtone, Porcelain and Sky colours.

Along with the Pixel Fold, Google can also launch the Pixel 7a and a new blue colour of the Pixel Buds A-Series on the same date.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected Specifications

It is being suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will have a similar form factor as the Oppo Find N. To be specific, it is expected to feature a 5.79-inch outer display with a hole-punch camera cutout at the center and a 7.69-inch inner screen with a right-aligned selfie camera cutout. The leaks also suggest that it will also feature OLED panels with ultra-thin glass supplied by Samsung.

Earlier leaks suggested that the upcoming Pixel Fold will be powered by Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. Moreover, it is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing observed by 9to5Google also revealed that it will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected Pricing

9to5Google earlier reported that the Pixel Fold could be priced around the $1400 mark. However, FrontPageTech has revealed that Google could price its upcoming Fold smartphone as high as $1799, putting it at par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial listings and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Google will reveal the actual specs, pricing and other information about the Google Pixel Fold.