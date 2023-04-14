Great deal! Nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at 85999 for 27999; SAVE 58000

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price has dropped massively to Rs. 27999 on Amazon today from its retail price of Rs. 85999. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 12:07 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S22 (HT Tech)

Want a compact premium phone offering great features and performance? The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be worth consideration. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 85999 is currently available with exciting discounts and other offers on Amazon. With the offers on the ecommerce platform, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can come down to just Rs. 27999. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price drops on Amazon to Rs. 27999

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent for Rs. 52999. All you need to do is simply order the phone on Amazon and complete the payment-making process. However, if you want some more price cut on the phone, here is what you can do.

Apart from the discount, you can avail exchange and bank offer on the phone. If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25000. After the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 27999. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BD4KGS23

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 12:07 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Great deal! Nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at 85999 for 27999; SAVE 58000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets