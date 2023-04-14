Great deal! Nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at 85999 for 27999; SAVE 58000

Want a compact premium phone offering great features and performance? The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be worth consideration. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 85999 is currently available with exciting discounts and other offers on Amazon. With the offers on the ecommerce platform, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can come down to just Rs. 27999. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price drops on Amazon to Rs. 27999

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent for Rs. 52999. All you need to do is simply order the phone on Amazon and complete the payment-making process. However, if you want some more price cut on the phone, here is what you can do.

Apart from the discount, you can avail exchange and bank offer on the phone. If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25000. After the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 27999. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.