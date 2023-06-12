Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy F13 price slashed during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, then we have found a great Samsung Galaxy F13 deal for you.

| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 08:50 IST
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is live now and it will continue until June 14. As part of this exclusive offer, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is now being offered at a significant discount. Let's dive into the specifics of this price reduction and discover the benefits the deal offers to potential buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy F13, launched in June 2022, is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a range of impressive features. It boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels, providing vibrant and detailed visuals. The device is powered by a capable octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance during everyday use.It is equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system. It includes a high-resolution 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing wider shots, and a 2MP depth sensor for adding depth to portrait photos. Additionally, the phone houses a robust 6000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Discount

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is now more affordable than ever during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The 64GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 14999, is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 9699, offering a huge discount of 35 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But that's not all! You can further reduce the price by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. This presents an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the latest iPhone at an unbeatable price.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering an amazing exchange deal for the Samsung Galaxy F13, where you can receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 9150 by trading in your old smartphone. However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your previous device. To verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

But that's not all! Customers can also avail a 10 percent discount on transactions made with Axis Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, there is a 5 percent discount available for Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. These incredible offers present a wonderful opportunity to maximise your savings while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy F13.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 08:50 IST
Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy F13 price slashed during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
