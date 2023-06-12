Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy F13 price slashed during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

A budget of Rs. 12000 can fetch you a decent smartphone that meets most of your requirements. From Samsung Galaxy F13 and Realme C55 to Motorola G32, you can have various options at your disposal. If you have a budget of Rs. 12000 and you are looking for a feature-rich device offering satisfactory performance, here are some of the considerable options.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is live now and it will continue until June 14. As part of this exclusive offer, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is now being offered at a significant discount. Let's dive into the specifics of this price reduction and discover the benefits the deal offers to potential buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy F13, launched in June 2022, is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a range of impressive features. It boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels, providing vibrant and detailed visuals. The device is powered by a capable octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance during everyday use.It is equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system. It includes a high-resolution 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing wider shots, and a 2MP depth sensor for adding depth to portrait photos. Additionally, the phone houses a robust 6000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Discount

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is now more affordable than ever during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The 64GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 14999, is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 9699, offering a huge discount of 35 percent.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering an amazing exchange deal for the Samsung Galaxy F13, where you can receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 9150 by trading in your old smartphone. However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your previous device. To verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

But that's not all! Customers can also avail a 10 percent discount on transactions made with Axis Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, there is a 5 percent discount available for Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. These incredible offers present a wonderful opportunity to maximise your savings while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy F13.