Huge price drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 as Amazon just rolled out an unbelievable discount

If you’re looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23, then we’ve come across a great deal for you. It can be yours for a very low price! Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 18:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Amazon at a great price. (Samsung)

If you have had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for some time now and were waiting for its price to drop, then this is the best time to make a move! Samsung's Galaxy S series is known for its premium build and best Android experience, and the S23 is no exception. It's a flagship phone with special features like the S-Pen and excellent cameras. What's even better is that you can grab this fantastic phone for a reduced price thanks to huge discounts, trade-in offers, and bank deals offered by Amazon. Let's take a closer look at this offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a high-quality smartphone that comes with a sleek glass and metal design. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. With its impressive 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP rear cameras, this phone excels in photography and can even shoot 8K videos at 30fps. Plus, it has a long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery. You can choose from four stunning colors: Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream.

Discount onSamsung Galaxy S23

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 originally cost Rs. 89,999. But Amazon is offering a massive 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. After the discount, you can purchase Samsung's flagship for just Rs. 74,999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But wait, there's more! You can also benefit from exchange deals and bank offers to reduce the price even further.

B0BY8PYVS6-1

Other Offers

Amazon is also running exchange offers for the Samsung Galaxy S23. If you trade in your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs. 37,500 off the Samsung Galaxy S23's price. Keep in mind that the amount you save depends on the model and condition of your old phone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

Additionally, If you have an SBI Credit Card, you can enjoy a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on your Samsung Galaxy S23 purchase. If you prefer to pay in EMIs with your SBI Credit Card, you can get 10 percent off, up to Rs. 1,500.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a fantastic price.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 18:05 IST
