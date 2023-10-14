Icon

iPhone 12 price drop: Flipkart rolls out discounts and other offers too

The Apple iPhone 12 in Blue with 128 GB of storage is currently available with a significant discount on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 11:44 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 12 price drop
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 12 price drop
There is an additional 10 percent discount available on iPhone 12 for Flipkart customers who use an ICICI Bank Debit Card. (REUTERS)

If you are an iPhone fan, then this is the best time of the year to buy one as the festive season is here. And if you are an Apple fan, then know that many e-commerce platforms are slashing the prices of iPhones. This has been the case, especially after the launch of the iPhone 15 series recently. Currently, Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 12. Read here to learn more about the offers.

iPhone 12 price drop

The Apple iPhone 12 in Blue with 128 GB of storage is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs.45999 instead of the original Rs.54900, representing a generous 16 percent reduction in price. Furthermore, there is an additional 10 percent discount available for customers who use an ICICI Bank Debit Card, allowing them to save up to Rs.750 on orders valued at Rs.5,000 or more. Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exchange offer, which can provide them with up to Rs.39150 in savings when trading in their old devices. To determine the eligibility for this exchange offer, you simply need to input your area's PIN code.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why choose the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 boasts an impressive set of features, including 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup consists of a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera, ensuring high-quality photos and videos. Powering the device is the A14 Bionic Chip, equipped with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, which provides remarkable speed and efficiency for various tasks. Additionally, the phone offers Ceramic Shield technology, resulting in up to four times better drop performance, and industry-leading IP68 water resistance, making it more durable and reliable.

The iPhone 12 supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, allowing users to record, edit, and playback videos with exceptional quality. It can also stream content to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. The Night Mode Time-lapse Video feature lets you capture captivating light trails with the help of a tripod, while 10-bit HDR Video Recording provides about 60 times more colors compared to traditional 8-bit video recording.

The Apple iPhone 12 which is now on sale on Flipkart, offers a compelling combination of performance, and quality, all at a discounted price with additional savings.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 11:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon