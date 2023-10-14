iPhone 12 price drop: Flipkart rolls out discounts and other offers too

If you are an iPhone fan, then this is the best time of the year to buy one as the festive season is here. And if you are an Apple fan, then know that many e-commerce platforms are slashing the prices of iPhones. This has been the case, especially after the launch of the iPhone 15 series recently. Currently, Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 12. Read here to learn more about the offers.

iPhone 12 price drop

The Apple iPhone 12 in Blue with 128 GB of storage is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs.45999 instead of the original Rs.54900, representing a generous 16 percent reduction in price. Furthermore, there is an additional 10 percent discount available for customers who use an ICICI Bank Debit Card, allowing them to save up to Rs.750 on orders valued at Rs.5,000 or more. Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exchange offer, which can provide them with up to Rs.39150 in savings when trading in their old devices. To determine the eligibility for this exchange offer, you simply need to input your area's PIN code.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Why choose the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 boasts an impressive set of features, including 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup consists of a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera, ensuring high-quality photos and videos. Powering the device is the A14 Bionic Chip, equipped with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, which provides remarkable speed and efficiency for various tasks. Additionally, the phone offers Ceramic Shield technology, resulting in up to four times better drop performance, and industry-leading IP68 water resistance, making it more durable and reliable.

The iPhone 12 supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, allowing users to record, edit, and playback videos with exceptional quality. It can also stream content to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. The Night Mode Time-lapse Video feature lets you capture captivating light trails with the help of a tripod, while 10-bit HDR Video Recording provides about 60 times more colors compared to traditional 8-bit video recording.

The Apple iPhone 12 which is now on sale on Flipkart, offers a compelling combination of performance, and quality, all at a discounted price with additional savings.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!