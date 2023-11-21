Icon

iPhone 16 Pro Max to get 6.86-inch display? This report makes big claim

According to a recent report, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature feature 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch displays.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 16:15 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 16
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 16
icon View all Images
The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current display sizes - 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch. (REUTERS)

It has been over 2 months since the iPhone 15 was launched and the excitement around Apple's next iPhone lineup has started building up already. Notably, the iPhone 15 lineup saw significant changes this year, including a Titanium body for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Therefore, it is possible that the next lineup will also get some extraordinary changes. A number of rumors about the iPhone 16 lineup have surfaced online. The recent speculation has indicated the specifications of the Apple iPhone 16. Let's take a look at what these rumors suggest.

Apple iPhone 16 lineup speculations

Recently, a report from GSMArena shared that some leaked information from supply chain sources has shed light on what to expect from the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. According to these leaks, the Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will get an increase in display sizes and they can even feature 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch screens.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Notably, both Pro models are speculated to get advanced 120Hz LTPO panels, which will eventually lead to smoother visuals and enhanced user experience. However, the size of the display of 16 Pro Max i.e. 6.86-inch screen is quite humongous and it seems unrealistic, but with Apple, you never know exactly what purpose it will highlight in these phones for users.

The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current display sizes of 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch, accompanied by a 60Hz refresh rate. According to a renowned industry insider Ross Young, the coveted Pro Motion technology might only come in these iPhones in 2025, which seems quite a long wait. These models may continue with the 60Hz standard. The good news is that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will feature the eye-ball-grabbing Dynamic Island.

Apple to feature generative AI?

Despite being a pioneer in the technology trends, Apple has not introduced generative AI to its devices yet although many of its apps and features have certain qualities that may qualify them as such. Now that the other tech giants including Samsung, Microsoft, and Google are already following this AI trend, Apple might also hop into it. According to the reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to introduce generative AI in the iPhone 16 lineup with the release of iOS 18. According to the reports, Apple has halted the work on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and other updates to address various glitches detected in the code. Engineers have been asked to fix all the issues before the next software launch.

Please keep in mind that all these features are based on speculation and Apple has not provided anything officially yet. Apple is, in fact, a very secretive company.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 15:44 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro Max to get 6.86-inch display? This report makes big claim
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon