iPhone 16 Pro Max to get 6.86-inch display? This report makes big claim

It has been over 2 months since the iPhone 15 was launched and the excitement around Apple's next iPhone lineup has started building up already. Notably, the iPhone 15 lineup saw significant changes this year, including a Titanium body for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Therefore, it is possible that the next lineup will also get some extraordinary changes. A number of rumors about the iPhone 16 lineup have surfaced online. The recent speculation has indicated the specifications of the Apple iPhone 16. Let's take a look at what these rumors suggest.

Apple iPhone 16 lineup speculations

Recently, a report from GSMArena shared that some leaked information from supply chain sources has shed light on what to expect from the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. According to these leaks, the Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will get an increase in display sizes and they can even feature 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch screens.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Notably, both Pro models are speculated to get advanced 120Hz LTPO panels, which will eventually lead to smoother visuals and enhanced user experience. However, the size of the display of 16 Pro Max i.e. 6.86-inch screen is quite humongous and it seems unrealistic, but with Apple, you never know exactly what purpose it will highlight in these phones for users.

The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current display sizes of 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch, accompanied by a 60Hz refresh rate. According to a renowned industry insider Ross Young, the coveted Pro Motion technology might only come in these iPhones in 2025, which seems quite a long wait. These models may continue with the 60Hz standard. The good news is that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will feature the eye-ball-grabbing Dynamic Island.

Apple to feature generative AI?

Despite being a pioneer in the technology trends, Apple has not introduced generative AI to its devices yet although many of its apps and features have certain qualities that may qualify them as such. Now that the other tech giants including Samsung, Microsoft, and Google are already following this AI trend, Apple might also hop into it. According to the reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to introduce generative AI in the iPhone 16 lineup with the release of iOS 18. According to the reports, Apple has halted the work on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and other updates to address various glitches detected in the code. Engineers have been asked to fix all the issues before the next software launch.

Please keep in mind that all these features are based on speculation and Apple has not provided anything officially yet. Apple is, in fact, a very secretive company.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!