iQOO Z7 Pro introduced in India: Know the price, specs and more

iQOO has unveiled the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India. This new addition to the Z series promises top-notch performance, a sleek design, and a commendable camera experience.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is competitively priced, starting at Rs. 23999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 24999 for the 256GB version (effective prices are lower with launch offers). It's available in two colours: Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte, exclusively on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, expressed the brand's commitment to providing mid-range excellence, highlighting the device's power, style, and camera capabilities.

Amazon India's Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment, Ranjit Babu, shared his excitement about the iQOO Z7 Pro's launch, emphasising Amazon's dedication to offering quality 5G smartphones with affordability options.

Performance and Display

The iQOO Z7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, delivering exceptional performance. Its AMOLED Curved Display boasts 1.07 billion colours and a peak local brightness of 1300 nits, providing vibrant visuals. With a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the display ensures smooth graphics. Schott Xensation UP glass protection adds durability.

Battery life

With a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology, the Z7 Pro offers all-day usage with quick charging. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM for fast internet connectivity.

For gamers, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers Motion Control in Ultra Game Mode and a 1200Hz Touch Response Rate. The Ultra Game Mode enhances the gaming experience.

Camera

The 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera system, coupled with a 16MP front camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, caters to photography enthusiasts. It includes features like Super Night Mode and Camera Panning Portrait Style.

Weighing just 175g and with a thickness of 7.36mm, the iQOO Z7 Pro is designed for style and convenience. It comes in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colours.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is manufactured in Vivo's Greater Noida facility, reinforcing the 'Make in India' initiative. iQOO also offers hassle-free after-sales service with over 650 company-owned service centres nationwide.

With its powerful processor, impressive display, and camera capabilities, the iQOO Z7 Pro is set to make its mark in the mid-range smartphone segment.