Massive iPhone 12 price cut rolled out on Flipkart! Check all the offers here

Grab the chance to get the iPhone 12 with a huge price cut on Flipkart. Check the discount and other offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 17:48 IST
iPhone 12 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart.
iPhone 12 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Amazon)
iPhone 12 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart.
iPhone 12 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Amazon)

Apple iPhone devices do not get out of trend and people tend to buy even the earlier models every festive season or after the launch of a new generation of iPhone due to e-commerce websites providing huge discounts. In effect, you get a premium phone, but with a massive discount. If you are also looking for an iPhone, then know that some great deals are available. In fact, a massive iPhone 12 price cut is being offered now on Flipkart. Check out the offers and deals on the Apple iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 discount

The iPhone 12 originally retails for Rs.54900, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.44999, giving you a massive 18 percent discount. This is a very great opportunity to save thousands of rupees.

That's not all! You can get additional off by utilizing bank offers and exchange deals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Bank and exchange offers

You can get 10 percent off on SBI Credit Card and up to Rs.1250 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above. Also, get 10 percent off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of the exchange deal and get up to Rs.39150 off by trading in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 12. Note that the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your phone is working properly and it does not have any defect on its body.

Why you should get iPhone 12?

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a ceramic shield that protects the screen. It comes in three storage capacities starting from 64 GB to 256 GB. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Additionally, it features a dual-camera system with a 12MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide camera along with a selfie camera of 12 MP. Notably, the iPhone 12 will also receive the latest features with iOS 17.

Notably, the iPhone 12 will also receive the latest features with iOS 17.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 17:38 IST
Massive iPhone 12 price cut rolled out on Flipkart! Check all the offers here
keep up with tech

