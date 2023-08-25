Moto G84 launch soon, check features, design and availability

The much-anticipated Moto G84 is set to make its debut on September 1.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 17:27 IST
The Moto G84 boasts a stunning 6.5-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution. (Flipkart)

If you are waiting to buy a mid-range 5G smartphone with some good features, you can do it soon. Motorola is all set for another exciting smartphone launch in India. Moto G84 smartphone will launch on September 1. The much-anticipated Moto G84 is set to make its debut and the phone has created a buzz with its impressive features. This upcoming model of Motorola is now revealed on Flipkart.

Display and Design

The Moto G84 boasts a stunning 6.5-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, ensuring crisp visuals and vibrant colors. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth scrolling and seamless animations. The punch-hole cutout at the top houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

The rear design is equally impressive, featuring a dual-camera setup. A 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) takes center stage. Accompanying it is an 8MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro camera, offering versatile photography options.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Moto G84 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset, which promises solid performance for day-to-day tasks and beyond. Paired with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

This smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola's MyUX interface. 

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Moto G84 is its robust 5,000mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity is further complemented by 30W fast charging.

Entertainment and Audio

For an enhanced multimedia experience, the Moto G84 offers Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. Additionally, the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack caters to those who prefer wired audio connections. The device is also equipped with Moto Spatial Sound, further elevating the audio experience.

Variants and Availability

The Moto G84 comes in three attractive color options: Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta. While pricing and availability details are yet to be unveiled, fans can expect more information during the official announcement event.

As Motorola prepares to unveil the Moto G84 in India, smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting a device that combines impressive specifications with a user-centric experience at a pocket-friendly price.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 16:59 IST
