Nothing Phone 2-look alike, Infinix GT 10 Pro may get a MASSIVE 7000mAh battery!

Nothing Phone 1 and even the recently launched Nothing Phone 2 are known for their uniquely designed transparent look. Now, Infinix is expected to launch a smartphone that will take design inspiration from Nothing! Yes, Infinix is working on a gaming-oriented smartphone, dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro which may have a transparent back but at an affordable price.

Revealed first by tipster Mukul Sharma, the renders of the upcoming Infinix smartphone look very similar to the recently launched Nothing Phone 2. The claim has been further confirmed by the leaked images by GSMArena. Based on the leaked images, it must be noted that the phone's rear may feature a semi-transparent design reminiscent of Nothing phones, though it distinctly differs from their style. The concept shares a resemblance but it is presented in a new manner, especially the camera island which seems to have a different design and layout. The leaked images reveal a triple-camera setup accompanied by a ring LED flash.

Infinix GT 10 Pro expected specs

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the Infinix GT 10 Pro may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and run XOS 13 based on Android 13. It may also feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. For photography, the Infinix GT 10 Pro could get a triple camera setup at the back headlined by a 100MP primary camera along with dual 8MP cameras.

One of the most highlighted features is its battery and RAM. According to the leaked specs, Infinix GT 10 Pro could pack a 7000mAh battery with two different charging options -- 160W and 260W as different variants. Moreover, it is expected to offer 26GB RAM.

Infinix GT 10 Pro launch (expected)

It must be noted that the specs and leaks are not official. Hence, you should wait for the official reveal of the smartphone. The GSMArena report suggests that the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to be launched in the first week of August in India.