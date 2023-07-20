Nothing Phone 2-look alike, Infinix GT 10 Pro may get a MASSIVE 7000mAh battery!

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to launch soon in India with some notable specs and a Nothing Phone 2-like design. What else can you expect? Check here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 15:27 IST
Infinix Hot 30 sale starts on Flipkart tomorrow; check price and specs
The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced competitively at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively.
1/5 The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced competitively at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively. (Infinix)
image caption
2/5 The infinix Hot 30 features a massive 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (infinix)
image caption
3/5 The Hot 30 5G is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Octa Core chip and it sports UFS 2 memory, offering three times faster storage speed for enhanced data transfer and app loading times. (infinix)
image caption
4/5 The Hot 30 5G highlight is its exceptional camera capabilities. It is quipped with a 50MP Dual AI camera and Quad Flash for Pro Camera Modes and also features an 8MP AI selfie camera with Dual Flash which will give you an amazing photography experience. (infinix)
image caption
5/5 The Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing 20% extra capacity compared to its predecessor. The device supports Type-C Fast Charging, which juices up the smartphone quickly. (Flipkart)
Infinix GT 10 Pro
View all Images
Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to feature a Nothing Phone 2-like transparent design. (Infinix )

Nothing Phone 1 and even the recently launched Nothing Phone 2 are known for their uniquely designed transparent look. Now, Infinix is expected to launch a smartphone that will take design inspiration from Nothing! Yes, Infinix is working on a gaming-oriented smartphone, dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro which may have a transparent back but at an affordable price.

Revealed first by tipster Mukul Sharma, the renders of the upcoming Infinix smartphone look very similar to the recently launched Nothing Phone 2. The claim has been further confirmed by the leaked images by GSMArena. Based on the leaked images, it must be noted that the phone's rear may feature a semi-transparent design reminiscent of Nothing phones, though it distinctly differs from their style. The concept shares a resemblance but it is presented in a new manner, especially the camera island which seems to have a different design and layout. The leaked images reveal a triple-camera setup accompanied by a ring LED flash.

Infinix GT 10 Pro expected specs

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the Infinix GT 10 Pro may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and run XOS 13 based on Android 13. It may also feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. For photography, the Infinix GT 10 Pro could get a triple camera setup at the back headlined by a 100MP primary camera along with dual 8MP cameras.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the most highlighted features is its battery and RAM. According to the leaked specs, Infinix GT 10 Pro could pack a 7000mAh battery with two different charging options -- 160W and 260W as different variants. Moreover, it is expected to offer 26GB RAM.

Infinix GT 10 Pro launch (expected)

It must be noted that the specs and leaks are not official. Hence, you should wait for the official reveal of the smartphone. The GSMArena report suggests that the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to be launched in the first week of August in India.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 15:27 IST
Home Mobile News Nothing Phone 2-look alike, Infinix GT 10 Pro may get a MASSIVE 7000mAh battery!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets