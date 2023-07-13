The Nothing Phone 2 was officially released in India on July 11, 2023, offering three variants: 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray for Rs. 44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs. 49,999, and 12GB/512GB for Rs. 54,999. This new model builds upon the distinctive design language introduced in the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+) and a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Nothing Phone 2 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, accompanied by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 45W Fast Charging.

In terms of photography, the Nothing Phone 2 features a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. For selfies, there is a single front camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.45 aperture.

Running on Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13, the Nothing Phone 2 offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

However, the market is highly competitive within the same price range, with notable rivals such as OnePlus, Apple, and Google. Let's explore how the Nothing Phone 2 stacks up against these competing handsets in terms of features and value.

1. Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is available at a price range of ₹60,999 to ₹90,999. It receives praise for its exceptional performance courtesy its chip, proficient cameras, and impressive battery life. However, some criticisms include its slow charging speed and the absence of a high refresh-rate screen.

2. Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a, which costs ₹43,999, is praised for its excellent photography, polished user interface, respectable battery life, and high-quality display and chip. Nevertheless, it falls short in terms of performance, charging speeds, and limited storage options with only 128GB available.

3. OnePlus 11R 5G

Among the competitors is also the OnePlus 11R 5G. It comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB, priced at ₹39,999 and ₹44,999, respectively. This phone excels in performance, battery life, and elegant design. However, its ultra-wide and macro sensors leave a lot to be desired.

It's evident that the Nothing Phone 2 enters the market with formidable rivals, each offering their own strengths and weaknesses. Consumers will have to weigh the features and value of these options to make an informed choice. Having said that, Nothing Phone 2 is a spectacularly designed phone and the performance is good too. It is an eye-ball grabber for sure.