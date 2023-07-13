Nothing Phone 2 vs iPhone 13, Pixel 7a, OnePlus 11R - A worthy new rival?

The Nothing Phone 2 faces off against other competitors in the market, but the question remains: Is the Nothing Phone 2 worth considering? Here is a brief comparison with iPhone 13, Pixel 7a and OnePlus 11R.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 11:13 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2: A new challenger in the smartphone arena. (Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 2 was officially released in India on July 11, 2023, offering three variants: 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray for Rs. 44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs. 49,999, and 12GB/512GB for Rs. 54,999. This new model builds upon the distinctive design language introduced in the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+) and a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the Nothing Phone 2 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, accompanied by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 45W Fast Charging.

In terms of photography, the Nothing Phone 2 features a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. For selfies, there is a single front camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.45 aperture.

Running on Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13, the Nothing Phone 2 offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

However, the market is highly competitive within the same price range, with notable rivals such as OnePlus, Apple, and Google. Let's explore how the Nothing Phone 2 stacks up against these competing handsets in terms of features and value.

1. Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is available at a price range of 60,999 to 90,999. It receives praise for its exceptional performance courtesy its chip, proficient cameras, and impressive battery life. However, some criticisms include its slow charging speed and the absence of a high refresh-rate screen.

2. Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a, which costs 43,999, is praised for its excellent photography, polished user interface, respectable battery life, and high-quality display and chip. Nevertheless, it falls short in terms of performance, charging speeds, and limited storage options with only 128GB available.

3. OnePlus 11R 5G

Among the competitors is also the OnePlus 11R 5G. It comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB, priced at 39,999 and 44,999, respectively. This phone excels in performance, battery life, and elegant design. However, its ultra-wide and macro sensors leave a lot to be desired.

It's evident that the Nothing Phone 2 enters the market with formidable rivals, each offering their own strengths and weaknesses. Consumers will have to weigh the features and value of these options to make an informed choice. Having said that, Nothing Phone 2 is a spectacularly designed phone and the performance is good too. It is an eye-ball grabber for sure.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 10:58 IST
