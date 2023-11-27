OPPO Find X7 Pro to get Octagonal camera setup? Check out what this massive leak revealed

Speculations are some of the most exciting phases of any upcoming gadget. They provide fans with a probable picture of upcoming devices so that they get hooked to these rumors, till the official launch. Similarly, there are various speculations and rumors going around the launch of the Oppo Find X7 Pro. This upcoming smartphone has recently taken the spotlight because of a leaked image. In the leaked picture, details related to design and the awesome camera setup can be seen. Check here to know more about what has been leaked about this smartphone:

OPPO Find X7 Pro

According to a leaked image on Weibo, the upcoming OPPO Find X7 Pro will offer a unique twist to its design and an amazing camera configuration. Leaked images circulating on Weibo suggest that the flagship device will sport an octagonal rear camera. In the picture, it can be seen that the smartphone accommodates four camera sensors and a huge LED flash module.

According to a report by Notebookcheck, previous leaks indicate that OPPO has partnered once again with Hasselblad and this time to introduce the "HyperTone 2024" to the Find X7 series.

Oppo Find X7 Pro speculated features

Under the hood, the OPPO Find X7 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is also speculated that the Pro variant may come with Qualcomm chip. The OPPO Find X7 series is generating significant interest, especially considering its unique camera features.

The quad-camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, two telephoto lenses offering varying optical zooms, and a fourth 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Just a month ago OPPO revealed the Find N series globally, and now it is gearing up for the official unveiling of the Find X7 series, along with other products, on November 23 in China. The event will showcase the OPPO Find X7 Pro along with the new OPPO Reno 11 series, OPPO Pad Air 2, and more.

Do keep in mind that OPPO has not announced any specifications of the OPPO Find X7 officially. The information provided here is based on speculations only.

